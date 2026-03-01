Neelam Kothari Breaks Silence on 90s Govinda Romance Rumors: 'Yeh Sach Nahi Hai' (2026)

Were Govinda and Neelam Kothari more than just co-stars? The rumors have swirled for decades, fueled by their undeniable on-screen chemistry in 80s and 90s hits like Ilzaam and Love 86. But here's where it gets controversial: while Govinda openly confessed his love for Neelam in a 1990 interview, she's consistently denied any romantic involvement, calling it media-created gossip.

In a recent podcast, Neelam addressed the persistent rumors head-on, firmly stating, “Govinda is a wonderful person, but this question isn’t true. There’s nothing between us.” This direct denial contrasts sharply with Govinda’s past claims. He revealed in that 1990 interview that his feelings for Neelam were so strong he even broke off his engagement with Sunita Ahuja, his now-wife. And this is the part most people miss: Govinda claimed that if Sunita hadn’t reached out to him, he might have married Neelam instead.

See Also
Darth Plagueis Revealed: Star Wars Inspired by Lord of the Rings!Bowels of Hell Review: When Constipation Meets Horror ComedyWoodstock Willie's Early Spring Prediction: Groundhog Day 2026Chris Hemsworth Hints at Thor's Return in Avengers: Secret Wars!

This tangled web of confessions and denials raises intriguing questions. Did Govinda’s feelings go unrequited? Was Neelam simply protecting her privacy? Or is there more to the story than either party is willing to reveal?

See Also
New Project Hail Mary LEGO Set: Build Ryan Gosling's Space Adventure!

Fast forward to today, both Govinda and Neelam have moved on with their lives. Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987, and they have two children. However, their marriage has recently been in the spotlight due to Sunita’s allegations of Govinda’s extramarital affairs. Neelam, after a brief marriage to Rishi Sethia, found lasting love with actor Sameer Soni, whom she married in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter, Ahana, in 2013.

What do you think? Was there ever a real-life romance between Govinda and Neelam, or was it all just a product of media speculation and one-sided affection? Let’s discuss in the comments!

Neelam Kothari Breaks Silence on 90s Govinda Romance Rumors: 'Yeh Sach Nahi Hai' (2026)

References

Top Articles
Springboks alignment camp 2026: 49-man squad, key returnee Frans Malherbe and Rising Talent
14 Must-Have Android Apps for a Better Experience
Rock Hall 2026 Nominees: From Shakira to Wu-Tang Clan
Latest Posts
2026 MLB Draft Breakdown: Carlos Collazo Answers Your Questions | Baseball America
Today's Economic Events: European & American Sessions, Central Bank Speakers
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Last Updated:

Views: 6428

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: The Hon. Margery Christiansen

Birthday: 2000-07-07

Address: 5050 Breitenberg Knoll, New Robert, MI 45409

Phone: +2556892639372

Job: Investor Mining Engineer

Hobby: Sketching, Cosplaying, Glassblowing, Genealogy, Crocheting, Archery, Skateboarding

Introduction: My name is The Hon. Margery Christiansen, I am a bright, adorable, precious, inexpensive, gorgeous, comfortable, happy person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.