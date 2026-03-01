Neelam Kothari Breaks Silence on 90s Govinda Romance Rumors: 'Yeh Sach Nahi Hai' (2026)

Were Govinda and Neelam Kothari more than just co-stars? The rumors have swirled for decades, fueled by their undeniable on-screen chemistry in 80s and 90s hits like Ilzaam and Love 86. But here's where it gets controversial: while Govinda openly confessed his love for Neelam in a 1990 interview, she's consistently denied any romantic involvement, calling it media-created gossip.

In a recent podcast, Neelam addressed the persistent rumors head-on, firmly stating, “Govinda is a wonderful person, but this question isn’t true. There’s nothing between us.” This direct denial contrasts sharply with Govinda’s past claims. He revealed in that 1990 interview that his feelings for Neelam were so strong he even broke off his engagement with Sunita Ahuja, his now-wife. And this is the part most people miss: Govinda claimed that if Sunita hadn’t reached out to him, he might have married Neelam instead.

This tangled web of confessions and denials raises intriguing questions. Did Govinda’s feelings go unrequited? Was Neelam simply protecting her privacy? Or is there more to the story than either party is willing to reveal?

Fast forward to today, both Govinda and Neelam have moved on with their lives. Govinda married Sunita Ahuja in 1987, and they have two children. However, their marriage has recently been in the spotlight due to Sunita’s allegations of Govinda’s extramarital affairs. Neelam, after a brief marriage to Rishi Sethia, found lasting love with actor Sameer Soni, whom she married in 2011. The couple adopted their daughter, Ahana, in 2013.

What do you think? Was there ever a real-life romance between Govinda and Neelam, or was it all just a product of media speculation and one-sided affection? Let’s discuss in the comments!