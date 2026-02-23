Nebraska vs Utah: 4 Key Questions for the Las Vegas Bowl | Common Fan Podcast (2026)

Nebraska's Las Vegas Bowl Predicament: Uncertainty and Intrigue

The Huskers' upcoming bowl game against Utah is shrouded in intriguing questions. The Common Fans delve into the latest developments, leaving fans with plenty to ponder. But will these factors influence the game's outcome?

The Utah Utes' Coaching Conundrum: Kyle Whittingham, the esteemed Utah head coach, was destined for a new challenge, and his move to Michigan is now official. But will this news distract the Utes? Could it be a potential advantage for Nebraska? The Common Fans unanimously agree that Whittingham's departure is a significant loss for Utah, but they question the ethics of his new team, given their reputation.

TJ Lateef's Bowl Game Performance: The spotlight shines on TJ Lateef's health and potential impact. Matt Rhule believes he's ready, but will offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen unleash his full potential? Could we see a more dynamic offense with Lateef at the helm? The bowl game could be his moment to secure the starting role for the upcoming season.

Nebraska's Running Back Dilemma: With the exceptional Emmett Johnson moving on, the offense faces a significant void. Backups Mozee, Ives, and Nelson have shown flashes, but can they fill the massive shoes left by Johnson? The crew acknowledges the uncertainty, especially considering the heavy reliance on Johnson throughout the season.

Can Nebraska's Defense Rise to the Challenge? Utah's formidable rushing attack ranks second in the nation, a stark contrast to Nebraska's rushing defense struggles this year. But with two key Utes linemen absent, can the Huskers find a way to contain the run? It's a defensive battle that could decide the game's fate.

These questions and more are explored in the latest Common Fan Podcast episode. The hosts wish everyone a wonderful holiday season and invite listeners to join the conversation. But here's the real question: Do you think these factors will significantly impact the game's outcome? And if so, in whose favor? Listen and share your predictions in the comments!

