Nebraska's Las Vegas Bowl Loss to Utah: 4 Key Observations | 2025 College Football Recap (2026)

Four Observations from Nebraska's 44-22 Loss to No. 15 Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl

Nebraska and No. 15 Utah met in Las Vegas to close out their 2025 campaigns on Wednesday afternoon.

After a 14-14 start, the Utes ran away with the 44-22 victory. They finish the year 11-2 while the Huskers go 7-6 for the second straight year.

Here are four key insights from the game:

Offensive Struggles and Defensive Weaknesses

The Huskers' offense struggled to maintain momentum after the initial scoring drives. They failed to secure a first down until late in the third quarter, resulting in five punts and a total of five yards. This performance mirrored their struggles against Penn State and Iowa. Conversely, Utah's quarterback, Devon Dampier, dominated the game with 310 yards and two touchdowns through the air, and 148 yards and three scores on the ground.

Nebraska's defense had issues stopping the run, especially from quarterbacks, and often lost one-on-one battles, allowing opponents to pick up first downs. This was a recurring theme during the regular season.

Special Teams and Coaching Strategy

Nebraska's special teams decisions were questionable. They received eight kickoffs, with four starting inside the 20-yard line and four at the 25-yard line (touchback). None of the returns resulted in positive yardage, which has been an ongoing issue under Mike Ekeler's leadership.

Additionally, the team's strategy seemed to lack consistency. Coach Matt Rhule's decision to wear his hat backward during the game was initially seen as a bold move to connect with players and recruits. However, as the game progressed, the hat was turned back around, indicating a shift in his approach. This change in attire didn't seem to translate into improved performance on the field.

The Need for Significant Changes

The loss highlighted the significant gap between Nebraska and top-tier teams like Utah. Despite making back-to-back bowl games, Rhule admitted that the Huskers aren't a top-15 team. To reach the level of these top teams, Nebraska must be proactive in the transfer portal, upgrading every position, including wide receivers, running backs, the offensive line, tight ends, the defensive line, linebackers, and the secondary.

The Future of Coaching and Player Recruitment

Rhule's coaching approach and player recruitment strategies will play a crucial role in the team's future. With the portal opening on January 2, he needs to make bold moves to bring in top talent. This includes flipping coaching positions and filling them with the best available players. The team's performance in October and the overall season suggests that significant changes are necessary to improve their chances in 2026.

Fans and analysts alike are eager to see how Nebraska addresses these issues and whether they can turn their fortunes around in the upcoming season.