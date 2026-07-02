Nebraska Football News: Owen Chambliss Transfer Prediction & Impact Analysis (2026)

Nebraska is on the brink of a major defensive upgrade, and it’s all thanks to the transfer portal. But here’s where it gets exciting: former San Diego State linebacker Owen Chambliss, a top-tier talent, is reportedly set to commit to the Huskers after a weekend visit—and this might be his only campus tour. Could Nebraska be his final stop before making it official? Let’s dive in.

Chambliss, currently ranked as the No. 130 overall player and the No. 6 linebacker in the transfer portal, is no stranger to making an impact. Fresh off a standout season with the Aztecs, he racked up 109 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, and five passes defended. His versatility is his superpower—think of him as the ultimate ‘jack of all trades,’ seamlessly transitioning between edge rusher, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, and even safety during his high school days. This adaptability has made him a hot commodity, but Nebraska seems to have the inside track.

And this is the part most people miss: Chambliss’s former defensive coordinator from San Diego State, Rob Aurich, is now at Nebraska. This connection could be a game-changer. Aurich knows Chambliss’s strengths, understands his potential, and is seen as the coach who can elevate his game to the NFL level. Comfort, familiarity, and a proven track record? It’s a recipe for success.

While Texas remains a school to watch, sources close to Chambliss’s recruitment suggest a commitment to the Huskers is imminent. I’ve already put in a commit prediction for Nebraska, and the buzz is hard to ignore. But here’s a thought-provoking question: With Aurich’s influence and Chambliss’s undeniable talent, could this move solidify Nebraska’s defense as a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten? Or is there a wildcard factor we’re overlooking?

Let’s keep the conversation going. What do you think about Chambliss’s potential impact at Nebraska? Is this the move that puts the Huskers back on the map defensively? Share your thoughts in the comments—I’m all ears!