Nebraska Cornhuskers Coaching Shakeup: Miles Taylor Leaves for NFL, What's Next for Matt Rhule? (2026)

Hold onto your hats, Nebraska fans, because the coaching carousel at your beloved university is spinning faster than ever. Just when you thought the offseason couldn’t get any more tumultuous, another assistant coach is reportedly packing his bags for the NFL. Yes, you read that right—Miles Taylor, who was hired just a month ago to coach the safeties, is allegedly heading to the Baltimore Ravens to reunite with Jesse Minter, the newly appointed head coach. But here's where it gets controversial: Is Nebraska becoming a stepping stone for coaches eyeing bigger opportunities, or is this just the nature of the ever-shifting college football landscape? Let’s dive in.

This offseason has been nothing short of a rollercoaster for Matt Rhule and the Huskers. Star quarterback Dylan Raiola’s decision to transfer to Oregon sent shockwaves through the program. Raiola, who completed nearly 70% of his passes over two seasons in Lincoln—including an impressive 72.4% last year—was expected to be a cornerstone of Nebraska’s revival. Despite the playoff hype surrounding the team heading into 2025, the Huskers stumbled to a 7-6 record for the second consecutive season under Rhule. And this is the part most people miss: While Raiola’s departure was a blow, it’s the coaching turnover that might be the bigger concern.

Following two lopsided losses in November, Rhule made sweeping changes to his staff, parting ways with defensive coordinator John Butler, defensive line coach Terry Bradden, and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. Adding to the chaos, special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler surprisingly left for the same role at USC under Lincoln Riley. Just this past weekend, assistant special teams coach Josh Martin departed to become the head coach at Liberty Christian HS in Texas. Now, with Taylor’s reported exit, Rhule is tasked with filling yet another vacancy—his third special teams coordinator in as many seasons.

Taylor’s background is impressive, to say the least. A former defensive back at Iowa (2014-17), he started 32 games at safety and was part of five teams that ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense. He also interned with the Ravens in 2019 through the Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship program and later served as co-defensive coordinator at South Dakota (FCS) before joining the Chargers’ staff. Interestingly, Taylor worked alongside new Huskers defensive coordinator Rob Aurich for two seasons at South Dakota. Aurich, who signed a three-year deal averaging $1.2 million annually, is one of several new faces on Nebraska’s defensive staff, including Roy Manning (edges) and Corey Brown (DL).

But here's the million-dollar question: Can Rhule stabilize his coaching staff and turn things around, or is Nebraska destined to remain a program in flux? With spring practices on the horizon, the pressure is on to build cohesion and momentum.