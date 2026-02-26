Nebraska Basketball: Huskers Stay Perfect with Comeback Win at Minnesota | Highlights (2026)

Nebraska's Men's Basketball Team Triumphs at The Barn

In a thrilling display of resilience, the No. 7 Nebraska men's basketball team secured a hard-fought victory over Minnesota, 76-57, at The Barn. This win marks a significant milestone for the Huskers, who now boast an impressive 20-0 overall record and a perfect 9-0 standing in the Big Ten Conference. Conversely, the Gophers' record slipped to 10-10 and 3-6 in league play, marking just their third home loss of the season.

The game began with Minnesota dominating the first half, showcasing their prowess with nine three-pointers and effectively stifling Nebraska's offensive momentum. The Huskers, however, struggled with foul trouble, as three players incurred two fouls each. Despite these challenges, Nebraska trailed by only six points at halftime, with a score of 36-30.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's performance in the first half, noting their lack of urgency and defensive lapses. He emphasized the importance of a strong second half, and the team responded with a remarkable transformation.

The Huskers embarked on a 9-4 run, narrowing the deficit to a single point. This momentum shift was followed by a 14-2 run, propelling Nebraska into the lead, which they never relinquished. Even when Minnesota attempted a comeback with a 4-0 run, Nebraska countered with a 14-0 run, extending their lead to a commanding 19 points, the final margin of victory.

Nebraska's shooting prowess was evident, as they made 47.5% of their shots, including 9 out of 28 three-pointers. Minnesota, on the other hand, struggled from beyond the arc, making only 39.6% of their shots and just 9 out of 31 three-pointers. In the second half, the Gophers went 0-for-11 from beyond the arc.

Pryce Sandfort, who had a slow start with two points in the first half, ignited in the second half, scoring a game-high 22 points, including four three-pointers. This performance marks his eighth consecutive game with at least three triples, showcasing his exceptional shooting form.

Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence also contributed significantly, each scoring 14 points. Rienk Mast and Berke Buyuktuncel added eight points each. The absence of freshman Braden Frager, who suffered an ankle injury against Washington, was noted.

Nebraska's winning streak continues as they prepare to face No. 3 Michigan on the road, with the tip-off set for 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday. The game will be streamed on Peacock.

Nebraska Athletics Postgame Notes:

- Nebraska's 20-0 start extends their best program record and includes a 24-game win streak dating back to last season.

- This win streak is the longest by a Big Ten team since Ohio State's 24-game streak in the 2010-11 season. Since 1995-96, only Illinois has a longer streak with 29 straight wins in 2004-05.

- Nebraska improved to 9-0 in Big Ten play, matching their best conference start since 1965-66, when they finished 12-2 in the Big Eight.

- Nebraska is now 5-0 in conference road games, achieving their first five-game road win streak since 1965-66.

- The Huskers have won 12 straight games away from home, a remarkable feat.

- Nebraska's 20 wins mark the first time in history that the team has achieved 20 or more wins in three consecutive seasons, and it's the 16th 20-win season in program history.

- Nebraska finished with 24 assists, the 10th time this season they've recorded at least 20 assists in a game. This is the highest number of assists in a conference game in over 20 years.

- Pryce Sandfort's 22 points marked his fourth straight 20-point game, making him the first Husker with 4+ 20-point games since Brice Williams in 2025.

- Sandfort achieved his second career double-double and first of the season with 22 points and a season-high 10 rebounds, also blocking a career-high four shots.

- Nebraska's recent form in Big Ten road games is impressive, with an 8-2 record in the last 10 games dating back to last season.

- Sam Hoiberg tied his career high with seven assists and scored 15 points for the fourth consecutive game.

- Nebraska's free-throw shooting was flawless, going 9-of-9 from the line.

- Nebraska's defense was stellar, holding Minnesota to 57 points on 39.6% shooting, matching a season low. NU is now 12-0 when opponents' shooting percentage is under 40%.

