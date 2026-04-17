Nebraska Baseball: Ty Horn's Slider Show vs. Michigan (2026)

Nebraska baseball's Ty Horn dominated the mound against Michigan, striking out 8 batters into the fifth inning. However, the Huskers' bats went cold, and they suffered a 2-1 loss. Horn's performance was a mixed bag, with early command issues and a heavy pitch count, but he found his rhythm late, striking out six straight batters. The key to Horn's success lies in his slider, which becomes more effective when used as his primary pitch. This strategy caused confusion among Michigan hitters, who struggled to adapt. Despite the loss, Horn's performance against Michigan State and his ability to dominate late in games suggest he is a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten. The Huskers' offense needs to find its stride, but Horn's pitching prowess provides a solid foundation for the team's success this season.