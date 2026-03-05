Nearly: The Soccer Star Turned Racing Champion (2026)

Imagine a racehorse whose agility and athleticism were honed not on the track, but on a soccer field. That's the story of Nearly, a colt whose early life as a playful soccer star at Wind Hill Farm in Florida might just be the secret to his racing success. But here's where it gets fascinating: Nearly's journey isn't just about speed and strength—it's about the unexpected ways talent can be nurtured. And this is the part most people miss: his ability to dodge, twist, and recover from a near-fall during a race at Gulfstream Park wasn't just luck—it was a skill he taught himself while kicking a ball around as a youngster.

Athleticism and agility are the cornerstones of any great athlete, regardless of the sport. But what sets legends apart is their ability to excel across multiple disciplines. Think of icons like Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders, and Jim Thorpe, whose dominance in more than one sport cemented their legendary status. Even NBA superstar Michael Jordan dipped his toes into minor league baseball. Could Nearly be the next two-sport sensation? While his racing career has already skyrocketed with a commanding victory in the Holy Bull Stakes (G3), his early soccer prowess proves he’s no one-trick pony.

Breeder Kris Gibbons, co-owner of Wind Hill Farm, recalls giving the young Nearly a large ball to play with. What started as a simple game turned into a masterclass in agility. “He taught himself how to maneuver the ball, kicking it with his feet and nose, twisting and turning,” Gibbons explains. “He’d even toss it over the fence, eager for us to throw it back—he just loved interacting with people.” This playful interaction wasn’t just fun; it laid the foundation for the athleticism that would later dazzle on the racetrack.

But here’s the controversial part: Could unconventional training methods like Nearly’s soccer days revolutionize how we prepare racehorses? Traditionalists might scoff, but Nearly’s performance speaks for itself. After a rough start in a January allowance race at Gulfstream Park, where he was nearly knocked off his feet by a rival, he recovered with stunning grace, rallying to a 5-length victory. That resilience caught the eye of Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher, who promptly set his sights on the Kentucky Derby (G1) trail.

The Holy Bull Stakes was no cakewalk either. Facing a fast pace set by favorite Cannoneer, Nearly remained unfazed, responding effortlessly to Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez’s cues. He pulled away to win by 5 3/4 lengths, leaving no doubt about his potential. “When he turned for home and started inching away, I just knew he’s got it,” Gibbons said, her pride palpable. “Velazquez and Nearly have this incredible connection—it’s like they’re made for each other.”

Gibbons is no stranger to success. Her first mare, To the Hunt, produced two multiple Grade 1-winning millionaires, Starrer and Stellar Jayne. Wind Hill Farm also bred notable winners like Things Change, Brusque, and Hero of Order. Yet, what’s remarkable is that this success comes from a small breeding operation of just seven mares, allowing Gibbons a hands-on approach. “We breed four to seven mares a year,” she explains. “It’s manageable, and it lets me stay closely involved.”

One of those mares is Ib Prospecting, Nearly’s dam. Gibbons was drawn to her after noticing her maiden win in BloodHorse Daily and tracing her lineage to Stormy Frolic, a half-sister to one of her broodmares, Frolic’s Appeal. Despite multiple failed attempts to claim Ib Prospecting in California, Gibbons persisted, finally acquiring her for $25,000 in 2018. Her first foal, Diente d'Oro, sold for $180,000, but Nearly—her second foal and first winner—has already surpassed expectations.

Gibbons’ decision to breed Ib Prospecting to Not This Time, a rising star stallion at Taylor Made, was a calculated risk. Though their first attempt in 2021 was unsuccessful, Gibbons was convinced of the pairing’s potential. “It was such a good nick, and I loved that stallion,” she said. “He was so gorgeous.” Nearly inherited that beauty and charisma, though his playful nature made sales prep for the 2024 Keeneland September Yearling Sale a challenge. Consigned by Denali Stud, he sold to Centennial Farms for $350,000—a testament to his promise.

Since then, Nearly has been nothing short of spectacular. After a sixth-place debut at Aqueduct Racetrack in October, he’s won his next three starts by a combined 20 lengths, securing the top spot on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard as of February 1. “This colt just feels different,” Gibbons admits. “Maybe it’s because it’s been a while, but it’s truly exciting.”

But here’s where it gets controversial: As a Florida-bred, Nearly’s rise comes at a critical time for the state’s equine industry. Proposed legislation to decouple Thoroughbred racing from gaming could lead to the closure of Gulfstream Park and slash race purses. Nearly is also from Gibbons’ last crop bred in Florida before moving back to Kentucky, where incentives like the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund have made Kentucky-breds increasingly dominant. This shift has made it harder for Florida-breds to compete at major auctions.

Yet, Gibbons hopes Nearly’s success will spotlight Florida’s breeding industry, which boasts six Kentucky Derby winners—second only to Kentucky. “I hope this stimulates the Florida breeding program,” she says. “These farms work tirelessly to bring in new stallions and make Florida more competitive.”

As Nearly’s journey unfolds, Gibbons is cautiously optimistic about his path to the Kentucky Derby on May 2 at Churchill Downs. “It would truly be the dream of a lifetime,” she admits. But the real question remains: Could Nearly’s unconventional start redefine what it means to train a champion? And what does his success say about the untapped potential in blending disciplines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss.