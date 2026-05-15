Neanderthals have long been portrayed as dim-witted and brutish, but recent research challenges this long-held perception. A study published in PNAS has revealed that regional volume differences in modern humans are greater than those between Neanderthals and us, suggesting that cognitive ability is not strongly associated with brain anatomy in modern humans. This finding undermines the idea that humans outsurvived Neanderthals due to our better brains. Instead, it raises the question of whether Neanderthals were smarter than we once assumed. Archaeological evidence suggests that Neanderthals were capable of swimming, using tools, brewing antibacterial medicines, tailoring clothes, and creating abstract art. Some evidence even suggests that Neanderthals were capable of human-like speech. This challenges the long-held view that Neanderthals were cognitively challenged. Furthermore, recent analyses of Neanderthal rib cages and hips suggest that their posture was actually quite upright, and at least in some cases, they seemed to have similarly sized chests. This challenges the idea that Neanderthals were stooped and brutish cavemen. The study also raises the question of whether Neanderthals never actually went extinct, at least not in the genetic sense. It's possible that our 'cousins' simply became subsumed within our own lineage, and many of us today still carry Neanderthal genes. This challenges the long-held view that Neanderthals were dim-witted and slow, incapable of speech or abstract thought. In many ways, we are one and the same. This study highlights the need to reevaluate our understanding of Neanderthals and their capabilities. It also raises the question of whether our assumptions about our own intelligence are accurate. Personally, I think that this study is a fascinating development in our understanding of Neanderthals. It challenges our long-held assumptions and forces us to reconsider our own intelligence and capabilities. What makes this particularly fascinating is that it suggests that Neanderthals may have been more intelligent than we once assumed, and that our own intelligence may not be as unique as we think. In my opinion, this study is a powerful reminder that our understanding of the past is constantly evolving, and that we should be open to new ideas and perspectives. From my perspective, it also highlights the importance of archaeological evidence in challenging long-held assumptions and providing a more accurate picture of the past. One thing that immediately stands out is that this study challenges the idea that cognitive ability is strongly associated with brain anatomy. What many people don't realize is that this study also suggests that Neanderthals may have been more capable than we once assumed, and that our own intelligence may not be as unique as we think. If you take a step back and think about it, this study raises a deeper question: what does it mean to be human? This raises a deeper question: how do we define intelligence, and what does it mean to be intelligent? A detail that I find especially interesting is that this study challenges the idea that Neanderthals were incapable of speech or abstract thought. What this really suggests is that our understanding of Neanderthals is constantly evolving, and that we should be open to new ideas and perspectives. In conclusion, this study is a fascinating development in our understanding of Neanderthals, and it challenges our long-held assumptions about their capabilities. It also raises important questions about our own intelligence and the nature of human evolution. Personally, I think that this study is a powerful reminder that we should always be open to new ideas and perspectives, and that our understanding of the past is constantly evolving.
Neanderthal Intelligence: Redefining Our Ancient Cousins (2026)
References
- https://www.asdnews.com/news/defense/2026/04/21/lm-launches-gps-iii-satellite-paving-way-nextgen-gps-iiif-spacecraft
- https://www.sciencealert.com/brain-scans-reveal-a-surprise-about-neanderthal-intelligence
- https://esquiresg.com/space-elevator-challenge-competition/
- https://en.people.cn/n3/2026/0422/c90000-20449177.html
- https://www.astronomy.com/observing/the-sky-today-tuesday-april-28-2026/
- https://www.earth.com/news/climate-stress-may-trigger-genetic-changes-that-last-generations/
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