NDIS Reform: What the $25 Billion Deal Means for Australia's Budget (2026)

Here’s a shocking truth: despite striking a massive $25 billion hospital funding deal, the Australian government can’t tell us how much their NDIS reforms will actually save taxpayers. And this is the part most people miss—Health Minister Mark Butler has been unable to provide concrete figures on the budget savings expected from these changes, leaving many scratching their heads. But here’s where it gets controversial: the Albanese government’s plan includes the Thriving Kids program, designed to transition children off the NDIS, yet the financial impact remains unclear.

During an interview on Sky News Sunday Agenda, Mr. Butler admitted, ‘That will become clearer as we move through our own budgetary process. We’ll have more to say about that in due course.’ He emphasized that no final budgetary decisions have been made, though state government support was crucial for the deal. Boldly put, this lack of clarity raises questions about the government’s preparedness for such a significant overhaul.

The $25 billion in additional hospital funding is part of a broader agreement with state and territory governments to slow the rapid growth of the NDIS. However, Mr. Butler couldn’t explain how this funding correlates with the savings expected from the Thriving Kids initiative. He defended the ambiguity by pointing to the complexity of the reforms, stating, ‘This is a very big program for the Commonwealth, and we’ve got to go through a budget process to work out the timeframe for getting growth rates down.’

Here’s where opinions might clash: While the government blames the former administration for the NDIS’s 22% spending growth, critics argue that the current government’s delay in negotiations has exacerbated the issue. Shadow Health Minister Anne Ruston didn’t hold back, accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of failing to negotiate effectively over two years, resulting in the hefty $25 billion price tag. ‘This problem was, to a large extent, his making,’ she claimed.

The reforms also include delaying the rollout of the Thriving Kids initiative until January 1, 2028, which aims to support children under eight with mild developmental delays. This delay has sparked further debate about the government’s ability to manage such critical programs efficiently.

So, here’s the big question: Is the government’s approach to NDIS reform a necessary fix or a costly band-aid? What do you think? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—agree or disagree, this is a conversation worth having.