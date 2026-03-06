Ndi Etta Commits to Michigan Wolverines: 2026 LB Prospect Joins the Team (2026)

In a bold move that has fans buzzing with excitement, 2026 linebacker Ndi Etta has officially pledged his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. This announcement came via his social media on Sunday afternoon, following an impressive official visit that left a lasting impression on both him and the coaching staff.

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 215 pounds, Ndi is not only a talented athlete but also the younger brother of Michigan defensive lineman Enow Etta. He plays for Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas, where he had a remarkable senior season. Etta recorded a staggering 68 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, and achieved 10.5 sacks, along with four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and over 20 pressures on opposing quarterbacks.

Ndi's commitment marks him as the second recruit to join Michigan's 2026 class, following the recent appointment of head coach Kyle Whittingham. He joins three-star defensive back Ernest Nunley, who made his commitment on January 20th. Both Etta and Nunley are anticipated to sign their letters of intent during the February signing period for the 2026 recruiting class.

What’s particularly intriguing is that the previous coaching staff had extended an offer to Etta back in December, which suggests that the new regime must have recognized his potential and decided to continue pursuing him. According to Ethan McDowell from On3, the Wolverines see Etta as a versatile player who can excel as an outside linebacker or defensive end, showcasing the team's ability to attract dynamic defensive talent right before signing day.

Currently, Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class boasts 23 committed players, with 21 already signed, reflecting a strong start for the program under its new leadership. But what does this mean for the future of Michigan Football? With such promising talent coming on board, could we be witnessing the dawn of a new era for the Wolverines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!