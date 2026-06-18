NCIS Season 23 Finale Cliffhanger: Someone Was Hit, Showrunner Reveals Secrets (2026)

The world of NCIS is about to get a whole lot more intriguing, and the show's boss, Steven D. Binder, is here to spill the beans on what's to come. With the Season 23 finale leaving us with a major cliffhanger, fans are eager to know the fate of their beloved characters.

A Shocker in the Making

The finale's big twist involves McGee's son, Mateo, who finds himself in a compromising situation. Torres, ever the observant partner, picks up on Mateo's suspicious behavior, leading to a tense confrontation in an alley. Gunshots ring out, leaving viewers wondering who pulled the trigger and if anyone was hit.

Binder confirms that someone was indeed hit, but he assures us that no one will be killed off. He believes that keeping characters alive, even when they're injured, adds more intrigue and depth to the story. After all, the show has already bid farewell to Director Vance, and the team is still reeling from that loss.

Family Loyalties vs. Law Enforcement

McGee, as a law enforcement officer, will face a moral dilemma. His loyalty to his family and his duty to uphold the law will clash, creating an internal struggle. Binder hints at a parallel with a past incident involving McGee's sister, where he had to choose between his mentor, Gibbs, and his family.

This conflict is a recurring theme in the show, and it adds a layer of complexity to the characters. It's a reminder that even the toughest agents have personal lives and emotions that can cloud their judgment.

The Director's Chair: A Vacant Throne

With Vance's departure, the director's chair remains vacant. LaRoche, a thorn in the team's side, has his eyes on the position. Binder reveals that the show's success lies in letting the stories dictate the direction, rather than forcing a supervisor character into every episode.

The focus, according to Binder, should be on the core four agents and their stories. The director's role is secondary, and the show has thrived without a permanent fixture in that position. However, with LaRoche's designs on the chair, it seems like the team will have to navigate this power struggle in the upcoming season.

Romantic Tangles and Crossovers

The show has played with the romantic dynamics between Torres, Knight, and Palmer, but Binder cautions against limiting the storytelling potential. Having a couple together all the time can restrict the narrative, leaving little room for growth and conflict.

As for crossovers with the upcoming NCIS: New York, Binder hints at the logistical challenges. Shooting in different locations can be a hurdle, but he assures fans that the desire for crossovers is strong.

The Future of NCIS

Season 24 promises to build on the interesting character arcs established in Season 23. Binder wants to strike a balance between compelling week-to-week mysteries and exploring the depth of the characters.

One thing fans can look forward to is the potential return of Gibbs. Binder has been careful not to place Gibbs in a specific location or job, allowing him to remain a larger-than-life figure. Protecting his family, as seen in the penultimate episode, is a worthy reason for Gibbs to make an appearance.

So, mark your calendars for the fall of 2026, as NCIS promises to deliver another thrilling season, leaving us on the edge of our seats.