NCAA Swimming Championships 2026: Week 1 Highlights and Auto Qualifiers (2026)

Get ready for some thrilling NCAA swimming action! The first week of NCAA Division I conference meets has just wrapped up, and we've got some incredible stories to tell. Nine swimmers have already punched their tickets to the NCAA Championships, with five women and four men showcasing their talent and determination.

But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, a little tricky. You see, some swimmers achieved AQ (Auto Qualifier) times but had already secured their invites earlier in the meet. Take Karol Ostrowski from Hawaii, for example. He picked up an impressive 100 freestyle win in 42.41, a tenth under the standard, but since he had already qualified in another event, he's only counted once on the list.

Vili Sivec from CSUB also swam an AQ time in the 200 fly, an event where he already held a qualification. His time of 1:42.37 was a second under the NCAA standard and a new personal best, but he'll only appear on the list for his first qualified event.

Now, let's meet some of the new qualifiers! Samantha Banos from UCSB earned her spot with a fantastic 200 fly swim, clocking in at 1:56.44, just off her lifetime best. Carter Dooling from Grand Canyon also impressed, taking over a second off his pre-meet best in the men's 200 breaststroke with a time of 1:54.56.

And this is the part most people miss: the full list of qualifiers after week one!

See Also Former NCAA All-American Jack Kelly Chooses Ireland Over USA for Olympic Swimming Career

New Women's Qualifiers:

- Samantha Banos (UCSB, Big West) - 200 Fly, 1:56.44

New Men's Qualifiers:

- Carter Dooling (Grand Canyon, Big West) - 200 Breast, 1:54.56

All Women's Qualifiers After Week One:

1. Eva Boehlke (UC San Diego, Big West) - 200 IM, 1:57.43

2. Holly Nelson (Hawaii, Big West) - 50 Free, 22.28

3. Asia Kozan (UC San Diego, Big West) - 200 Free, 1:45.52

4. Chloe Braun (UC San Diego, Big West) - 100 Breast, 58.95

5. Samantha Banos (UCSB, Big West) - 200 Fly, 1:56.44

All Men's Qualifiers After Week One:

1. Tom Thalau (Hawaii, Big West) - 200 IM, 1:43.93

2. Karol Ostrowski (Hawaii, Big West) - 50 Free, 19.13

3. Vili Sivec (CSUB, Big West) - 100 Fly, 45.91

4. Carter Dooling (Grand Canyon, Big West) - 200 Breast, 1:54.56

So, what do you think? Are you excited to see these swimmers compete at the NCAA Championships? And who do you think will be the ones to watch out for? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments! We'd love to hear your insights and get a discussion going!