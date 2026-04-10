NCAA Chaos: Mark Pope's Potential NBA-to-College Recruits (2026)

The world of college basketball is in a state of chaos, with rules seemingly non-existent or incredibly vague. The NCAA's guidelines allow student-athletes to play four seasons of college basketball within five years of graduating high school, but the current landscape is a far cry from that simple structure. Teams are desperately seeking loopholes to bolster their rosters, even mid-season, and the consequences are mind-boggling.

Take the example of James Nnaji, the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, who was involved in a trade to the Knicks and now finds himself immediately eligible to play for Baylor. It's a scenario that raises eyebrows and sparks controversy.

Other teams are following suit. Oklahoma has added a Russian pro center, while Utah has recruited a Spanish pro guard. BYU took a different approach, signing G-Leaguer Abdullah Ahmed, who brings 54 pro games of experience to the table.

Former college coach Mark Gottfried warns that this trend is only going to intensify. "We have college basketball coaches out there recruiting guys off NBA rosters," he said. Tom Crean, speaking to NJ Advance Media, predicts that we'll see more of these moves before the upcoming semester.

The question on everyone's lips is: how far will this go? Are we heading towards a scenario where two-way players bounce between the G League and the NBA, using up their college eligibility in the process? It's a mess, and the NCAA's response has been pathetic and spineless.

But in the absence of clear rules, why not embrace the chaos? Mark Pope, who built the most expensive college basketball team this offseason, has the opportunity to further strengthen his roster. With an underwhelming start and ongoing injury issues, he has the perfect excuse to make some moves before Kentucky's next game against Alabama on January 3rd.

While Pope has stated that he's "not sure we're shopping" for Jaland Lowe insurance at point guard, we've put together a list of former Wildcats he should consider calling. Not only would these players address depth issues, but they would also create an unbeatable roster for conference play and the postseason.

Former Wildcats to Consider:

Oscar Tshiebwe: The two-time consensus All-American and 2022 National Player of the Year is actively pushing for a return to college basketball. With his impressive production and the current state of eligibility rules, he could be a game-changer for Kentucky.

Ashton Hagans: Hagans left Kentucky on a sour note after his sophomore campaign in 2020. Since then, he's had limited NBA experience, playing just 21 career games. He could provide depth behind Lowe and offer a chance at redemption.

Kahlil Whitney: Although Whitney is outside the five-year window, having graduated high school in 2019, he has a strong case for eligibility. He only played 18 games at Kentucky before leaving, and his career has been limited to G League stints. With his recent performance in TBT, he could be a valuable addition.

TyTy Washington Jr.: Washington has played in 58 NBA games across three seasons, but he still has three years of eligibility remaining. He was a one-and-done at Kentucky and could provide an exciting option for the Wildcats, assuming the NIL money is right.

This scenario is highly illogical and a mockery of collegiate athletics, but it's a fun thought experiment. Would you be for it or against it? Are there any other former Wildcats you'd like to see make a return, knowing that it's all just nonsense anyway? The floor is open for discussion.