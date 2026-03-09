A young basketball prodigy has taken the NBL by storm, igniting a fiery debate among fans and scouts alike.

In a thrilling game that left everyone on the edge of their seats, Melbourne United's aspirations for a top-two finish suffered a major setback. The underdogs, New Zealand Breakers, fighting for their playoff lives, pulled off an incredible 97-95 upset at Spark Arena, Auckland, on Friday night.

The star of the show was none other than Karim Lopez, the Breakers' Next Star. Lopez put on a dazzling display, scoring a season-high 32 points with an impressive 11/13 field goal shooting and grabbing eight rebounds. His performance had the New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, on his feet, and NBA scouts frantically jotting down notes, recognizing the potential of this young talent.

Lopez showcased an impressive array of skills, effortlessly sinking shots from deep and mid-range, and even treating the crowd to his smooth fadeaway jump shot. With key players like Sam Mennenga (wrist injury), Rob Baker II, and Izayah Le'Afa out for the season, few expected the Breakers to challenge a full-strength United riding a three-game winning streak.

But the Breakers' next man up mentality, preached during training, paid off. Lopez led the charge, and despite Milton Doyle's last-ditch three-point attempt failing on the final buzzer, United's winning streak came to an abrupt end.

Towering center Jesse Edwards dominated with 23 points and 14 rebounds, including eight offensive boards. The Dutch import, Edwards, took advantage of the Breakers' absence of Mennenga in the paint, providing a calming presence when United faced a 10-point deficit in the first half.

United's performance was inconsistent, with players struggling to find their rhythm. They led by eight points late in the game but couldn't hold on against a determined Breakers side. Chris Goulding and Finn Delany had moments of brilliance for United, but their impact was short-lived.

The Breakers, despite the mounting injuries, remained resilient, believing in their next man up philosophy. As the season reached its do-or-die stage, the seventh-placed Breakers started strongly, leading 28-21 at quarter-time and signaling their intent to stay in the top six race.

Breakers' point guard, Parker Jackson-Cartwright, was the catalyst, scoring 23 points, dishing out three assists, and grabbing two steals. His speed and agility were a constant threat to United's defense.

Izaiah Brockington, the spring-heeled Breaker, sent the crowd into a frenzy with a vicious dunk, showing no fear as he put Malith Machar on a poster. Former NBL legend, Damon Lowery, described the dunk as "disrespectful" in the best possible way.

United started sluggishly but turned up the heat defensively in the second quarter, getting back into the game. They took a narrow two-point lead into the final quarter, but a last-gasp three-point attempt by Brockington, which tantalizingly swirled around the hoop three times, ultimately failed to drop.

The Breakers won a tense final quarter 26-22 as a weary United ran out of steam.

Veteran point guard, Shea Ili, returning from a hamstring injury, showcased his tenacity, scrambling on all fours to retrieve a loose ball shortly after his return. Ili's performance, with 11 points and three assists, was a testament to his unwavering commitment.

The Breakers also paid tribute to New Zealand basketball legend, Tom Abercrombie. The team retired Abercrombie's number 10 jersey, which will forever hang in the rafters of Spark Arena. Abercrombie, a four-time NBL champion, was a pivotal part of the Breakers' historic first title-winning team, which went on to complete a three-peat from 2011-13.

The final score: New Zealand Breakers 97 (Lopez 32, Jackson-Cartwright 23) defeated Melbourne United 95 (Edwards 23, Goulding 16) at Spark Arena, Auckland.

