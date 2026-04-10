NBL Playoffs: Sobey's Historic Comeback Leads Phoenix to Game 3 (2026)

The NBL Championship Series is set for an intriguing Game 3 as the Adelaide 36ers and South East Melbourne Phoenix battle it out once again. The Phoenix, led by the exceptional Nathan Sobey, delivered a record-breaking fightback, showcasing their resilience and determination. Sobey's 41 points, a career-high, ignited the Phoenix's offense, forcing a crucial Game 3.

Sobey's performance was nothing short of extraordinary. He caught fire in the third quarter, draining four three-pointers in the first five minutes, and his team followed suit, outscoring the 36ers 39-20 in that period. This remarkable comeback, fueled by Sobey's leadership and clutch shooting, has set the stage for an intense Game 3.

The 36ers, who opened the series with a win at home, seemed to have control in the first half at John Cain Arena. They built an 18-point lead, showcasing their shooting prowess and free-throw accuracy. However, Sobey's relentless effort kept the Phoenix in the game, and his 20 points by halftime were a testament to his skill and determination.

What makes this series fascinating is the contrast between the teams' performances. The 36ers, with their star power and early dominance, seemed to have the upper hand. Yet, Sobey's ability to take over games and lead his team to victory is a testament to his leadership and talent. This series is a true display of the NBL's competitive nature, where any team can rise to the occasion and challenge the favorites.

The Phoenix's strategy, which includes aggressive rebounding and forcing turnovers, has been a key factor in their success. They finished with 18 offensive rebounds and 18 turnovers, showcasing their ability to capitalize on their opponent's mistakes. This approach, combined with Sobey's exceptional scoring, has made them a formidable force in the playoffs.

As the series shifts back to Adelaide, the 36ers will look to regain control. However, the Phoenix's momentum and Sobey's confidence will make for an exciting and unpredictable Game 3. The NBL fans can expect an exhilarating showdown, with the winner advancing to the Championship Series. This series is a testament to the league's depth and the ability of underdogs to rise to the challenge.

In my opinion, this series highlights the beauty of basketball's unpredictability. The 36ers, despite their early lead, must now face the Phoenix's resilient spirit. Sobey's performance has been a game-changer, and his ability to lead his team to a comeback is a remarkable achievement. Game 3 will be a true test of character and determination, and I eagerly anticipate the outcome.