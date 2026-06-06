NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Eyeing a Big Man, Gafford on the Radar (2026)

The Boston Celtics are stirring up trade rumors as they seek to bolster their frontcourt. In a recent report, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that the Celtics are one of three Eastern Conference teams interested in acquiring Dallas Mavericks' big man, Daniel Gafford. But here's the catch: Gafford is already making waves in the league.

With the Celtics' starting center, Neemias Queta, impressing fans and critics alike, the team is looking to build on their success this season. However, the departure of several key frontcourt players in the offseason has left a gap to be filled. And this is where Gafford comes into the picture.

The 27-year-old Gafford, a former second-round pick, has been a solid contributor for the Mavericks. Despite missing some games due to an ankle injury, he's averaging 7.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in just 20.9 minutes per game. And here's where it gets interesting: Gafford recently signed a $54 million contract extension, indicating the Mavericks' belief in his potential.

The Celtics were first linked to Gafford in late December, and the rumors resurfaced on Sunday. They're not alone in their pursuit, as the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers are also reportedly interested. With the NBA trade deadline approaching on February 5th, the Celtics might be looking to make a move to strengthen their roster.

But is Gafford the right fit for the Celtics? Some fans might argue that the team should focus on developing their young talent, while others believe a proven player like Gafford could be the missing piece to a championship puzzle. What do you think? Is this the move that could propel the Celtics to the next level, or should they explore other options? The debate is on, and the trade deadline looms closer.