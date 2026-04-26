NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks Targeting Kawhi Leonard? | Giannis' Future in Milwaukee (2026)

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly eyeing a blockbuster trade this offseason, with the star player Kawhi Leonard on their radar. Sources close to the team suggest that the Bucks are eager to pair Leonard with Giannis Antetokounmpo, their two-time MVP. Leonard, a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, is set to turn 35 in June and will make $50.3 million in the final year of his contract. The Clippers, who recently traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac, are no longer considered a championship contender, which could prompt Leonard and the team to explore trade options.

The Bucks are under pressure to strengthen their roster, especially after their recent playoff struggles. Since their 2021 championship, they have only won one playoff series. Antetokounmpo, who has expressed a desire to play with Leonard, could be a key part of this potential trade. However, the Bucks' plans may be complicated by a potential salary cap violation involving Leonard. The NBA is closely monitoring the situation, and if the Clippers are found guilty, Leonard's contract could be voided, making him a free agent. This scenario could significantly impact the Bucks' ability to secure Leonard's services.

Leonard's impressive career statistics, including 20.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game, further solidify his status as one of the NBA's top players. The Bucks' pursuit of Leonard could be a strategic move to elevate their championship aspirations, but the potential salary cap issue adds a layer of complexity to this potential trade.