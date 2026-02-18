NBA Trade Deadline Analysis: Contenders' Silence & Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis Breakout (2026)

Where were the contenders at the NBA trade deadline? Plus, scouting Heat's Kasparas Jakučionis

So... does anybody actually want to win this thing?

In the aftermath of the NBA trade deadline's record-breaking 28 moves (https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6954587/2026/02/05/nba-trade-wrapup-2026-anthony-davis-kuminga-harden/), I'm left wondering about the teams that didn't make any moves. While a few teams were actively trying to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo, the top contenders were surprisingly quiet.

Despite the likes of Kevin Huerter, Ayo Dosunmu, Luke Kennard, Jared McCain, and Jose Alvarado, only one deal during deadline week had a significant impact on the title chase: James Harden's move to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers were already fifth in the Eastern Conference, making this trade a strategic move. Otherwise, the top eight teams in each conference remained largely inactive.

Several teams that were either in the title chase or on the fringes of it made moves that went against their win-at-all-costs strategy. The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers cut salaries to avoid the luxury tax, as did the Orlando Magic, who traded four first-round picks for Desmond Bane despite not being a top team. The Miami Heat, known for their aggressive moves, sat out the deadline entirely.

Even the teams that did make moves weren't exactly burning through their assets. The Detroit Pistons traded up in the 2026 NBA Draft to acquire Huerter, but they also ended up with a player in the midst of a shooting slump. The Los Angeles Lakers, who traded for Kennard, could have done more but chose not to. Boston traded Anfernee Simons for Nikola Vučević but didn't pursue Ivica Zubac.

The Toronto Raptors, eager to improve, didn't make any notable moves, and the San Antonio Spurs remained unchanged. These teams had opportunities but chose not to pursue them, leaving fans wondering what could have been.

Individually, each team had valid reasons for their actions, but collectively, the inaction of the league's top 16 teams was stunning. The Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz won the bidding for Zubac and Jackson, respectively, while the Washington Wizards acquired Anthony Davis and Trae Young. This raised questions about the teams that didn't make moves, like Miami and the Golden State Warriors, and whether they should have pursued Jackson instead of waiting for Giannis.

The non-contenders, on the other hand, acted like contenders, making win-now moves for next year. The Indiana and Utah Jazz had better draft capital than many contenders, and the LA Clippers have a good chance of turning Zubac into a lottery pick. This suggests that the teams that didn't make moves were more focused on the long term.

While the NBA's collective bargaining agreement didn't incentivize this behavior, the punitive repeater tax and the need to carefully consider player salaries may have played a role. Teams are now more cautious about spending, which could have helped the Jazz, Pacers, and Wizards win the bidding for their acquired players. However, the primary reason for their success was likely the owners' desire to stop losing.

Rebuilding projects have inherent timelines, and owners are tired of losing. The Jazz, after five years of competing, have decided to stop. The Washington Wizards, with a 47-169 record over the past three seasons, have declared the rebuilding phase over. The Pacers, on the other hand, are using a 'gap year' strategy.

Looking back on this trade deadline in a few years, we may wonder about the missed opportunities. It all depends on the 2026 postseason and Giannis' future plans. However, some teams near the top of the standings may regret not chasing harder for a ring while they could.

Rookie of the week: Kasparas Jakučionis, 6-5 PG/SG, Miami

Who says player development has to be linear? After a groin injury delayed the start of his rookie season, Jakučionis unexpectedly broke out with his two highest-scoring games of the season in the last 48 hours.

After a DNP earlier in the week, the 20th pick from Illinois scored 22 points and added six assists in the Heat's blowout win over Washington. He then scored 20 points in a loss to Utah. While he missed a potential game-tying 3 at the end of the second game, his presence on the floor speaks volumes about his recent performance.

Jakučionis went 6-of-6 from 3 on Sunday and 6-of-10 on Monday. While the percentage is unsustainable, the volume of 3-point attempts is key. He hadn't been letting it rip at that frequency before last week, but he got six attempts on January 31 and 16 more in the last two games. His rate before then was 5.1, but he has 27 3-point attempts in his last 118 minutes, putting him over the rate of eight tries per 36 minutes that marks one as a true bomber.

On tape, what stands out is the speed of his release. He catches and flicks the 3 up from his shooting pocket with no ball dip and no hesitation, allowing him to get shots away before a closeout can reach him. At his size, that's imperative going forward.

Defensively, Jakučionis also had two blocks and one steal on Sunday, including a blocked 3 against his former Illinois teammate Will Riley. The Heat will want to see more from him inside the 3-point lane, where he is shooting 27.2 percent, but this week should serve as proof of concept for the Heat that Jakučionis can be a rotation-ready piece next to Giannis as Miami sets up its roster for next season.