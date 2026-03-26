NBA Trade Deadline 2026: Tracking Giannis, Ja Morant, and More (2026)

The countdown is on! With the 2026 NBA trade deadline looming just hours away, excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high. Fans and analysts alike are eagerly speculating about potential trades, particularly concerning superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite numerous trades involving several All-Stars this week, Giannis remains a Buck, leaving many to wonder if he will ultimately stay in Milwaukee or explore new horizons.

As we approach the critical 3 p.m. ET deadline, there’s considerable buzz surrounding other prominent players as well, including Ja Morant from the Memphis Grizzlies and Ivica Zubac of the Los Angeles Clippers. This week has already seen some unexpected moves, such as Anthony Davis joining the Wizards, Jaren Jackson Jr. heading to the Jazz, and James Harden making his way to the Cavaliers. The landscape of the league can shift dramatically within hours, and anything could happen before the deadline hits.

Recent Trade Highlights

Here’s a brief overview of the most significant trades that have occurred recently in the NBA:

- The Golden State Warriors traded Jonathan Kuminga to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porziņģis.

- The Dallas Mavericks sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards.

- The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Jared McCain from the Philadelphia 76ers.

- The Clippers moved Chris Paul to the Toronto Raptors.

- In another notable deal, the Clippers dealt James Harden to the Cavaliers, receiving Darius Garland in return.

- The Utah Jazz welcomed Jaren Jackson Jr. while the Grizzlies shifted focus towards accumulating draft picks.

- The Boston Celtics traded for Nikola Vučević from the Bulls, sending Anfernee Simons the other way.

- Finally, the Timberwolves offloaded Mike Conley’s contract as they traded Jaden Ivey to the Bulls.

CBS Sports will be providing live updates as the trade deadline approaches, ensuring you stay informed with the latest rumors and developments.

Latest Buzz on Giannis Antetokounmpo

As it stands, the Warriors appear to have withdrawn from the race for Giannis, while the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and possibly even the Cavaliers remain interested. However, with only five hours left until the deadline, it seems increasingly likely that Giannis will continue playing for the Bucks for now. Jake Fischer reports that there’s skepticism around Milwaukee's willingness to truly let go of their franchise star, though they might explore acquiring Ja Morant as part of a broader strategy. Given Memphis's recent trades, they seem to be entering a significant rebuilding phase, which could open up opportunities.

Could the Bucks make a move to bring in Morant and potentially convince Giannis to sign an extension this summer? It’s certainly a possibility worth considering.

Zubac’s Future with the Clippers

After parting ways with James Harden earlier this week, the Clippers might not be done yet. There’s growing interest in center Ivica Zubac, who has emerged as one of the league’s top defensive players, averaging 14.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season. According to Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers are among those keen on acquiring Zubac as they look to bolster their frontcourt in anticipation of Tyrese Haliburton's return next season.

Will Giannis Stay Put?

Among the whirlwind of trades, Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the biggest name still associated with Milwaukee. Although the Bucks have explored potential trade offers, they have yet to find one that meets their expectations. As the most influential player potentially available, Milwaukee is understandably cautious, knowing they may receive better offers in the summer when teams have more draft assets to play with.

Interestingly, the Warriors, who were previously considered contenders for Giannis’s services, have signaled a shift in focus after acquiring Porziņģis. Reports suggest that they believe Giannis will not be traded before the deadline, leading them to pivot their plans accordingly. Meanwhile, teams like the Heat, Timberwolves, Knicks, and Cavaliers are still keeping a close eye on the situation.

Analyzing the Porziņģis-Kuminga Trade

Let's reflect on the significant trade from Wednesday night, where Jonathan Kuminga has officially departed from the Warriors, marking a pivotal moment for both him and the team. In exchange, Golden State has brought in Kristaps Porziņģis, a player who has proven himself as a formidable presence on the court. This trade represents a bold move for both franchises, as they each aim to capitalize on untapped potential.

As we await further developments, the dynamics of the NBA are shifting rapidly. The trade deadline can often lead to surprises, and it's essential to stay tuned to see what unfolds next.

What are your thoughts on the current trade rumors? Do you believe Giannis will ultimately stay with the Bucks, or is a move inevitable? Join the conversation and share your opinions!