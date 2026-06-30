NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Return Sparks Emotional Overtime Win (2026)

A heated NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets left fans on the edge of their seats, with a controversial moment sparking fiery scenes on the court.

The Thunder celebrated the return of their star player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who put up an impressive 36 points in just under 34 minutes, despite sitting out overtime due to a previous injury. The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player showed no signs of rust, leading his team to a thrilling 127-121 victory over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Luguentz Dort, a forward for the Thunder, was ejected from the game after a flagrant foul. He tripped Jokic, which ignited a shoving match and resulted in technical fouls for both Jokic and Jaylin Williams of the Thunder. Jokic's reaction was clear: "Unnecessary move, and a necessary reaction." He believed such actions had no place on the basketball court.

However, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault had a different perspective. He argued that the NBA's call set a "precedent" and that from now on, any player tripped while running up the court should expect a Flagrant 2 foul.

The game was a tense battle, with the Nuggets leading by as many as 16 points. But the Thunder fought back, edging ahead in the fourth quarter and eventually taking the win in overtime.

And this is the part most people miss...

While the focus was on the controversial foul, the Thunder's resilience and comeback should not be overlooked. They trailed going into the final quarter but managed to tie the game and then secure the victory in overtime.

In other NBA news, the Detroit Pistons, leaders of the Eastern Conference, also fought hard for an overtime win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Celtics, meanwhile, bounced back from a recent loss with an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets, showcasing their shooting prowess.

So, what do you think? Was the Thunder's win overshadowed by the controversial foul? And how will the NBA's "precedent" call impact future games? Let's discuss in the comments!