NBA Southeast Division Offseason Moves: Magic Coaching Search, Wizards Draft Options, Hawks Outlook (2026)

The Orlando Magic's coaching search is heating up, with Jeff Van Gundy, Billy Donovan, and Sean Sweeney emerging as top contenders. The team's busy summer agenda includes managing an expensive roster and exploring cap relief strategies, particularly with Jonathan Isaac's contract and Anthony Black's rookie scale extension. Meanwhile, the NBA draft is approaching, with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson as potential top picks. The Washington Wizards are considering Peterson's role as a point guard or shooting guard, while the Atlanta Hawks reflect on their playoff loss to the New York Knicks, realizing they might not be as far from contention as initially perceived.

NBA Southeast Division Offseason Moves: Magic Coaching Search, Wizards Draft Options, Hawks Outlook (2026)

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