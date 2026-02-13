NBA Season Preview: Analyzing the Contenders and Pretenders (2026)

With the trade deadline approaching, let's take a historical look at how the NBA season might conclude. The schedule is set: the trade deadline is Thursday, the All-Star Game is on February 15th, buyouts will happen in the coming weeks, and tanking will occur as teams chase better draft lottery odds. Despite this, no playoff spots are guaranteed, and no team has been officially eliminated from playoff contention. While some teams are clearly in the running, others are struggling. Historically, the 50-game mark is a significant point for analysis, as it's when teams start to show their true potential and tendencies. Let's dive into some trends and predictions based on past champions.

The 1977-78 Washington Bullets, with a 26-24 record through 50 games, had the worst record at that point in a championship-winning season. This eliminates several teams, including Chicago, the Los Angeles Clippers, Atlanta, Portland, Charlotte, Dallas, Milwaukee, Memphis, Utah, Brooklyn, Washington, Indiana, New Orleans, and Sacramento. This leaves us with 16 potential contenders.

Only five teams with fewer than 30 wins through 50 games have won the NBA title: the 1977-78 Bullets and four teams from the league's early years. If this pattern continues, six more teams will be ruled out, leaving us with 10 teams in the title race. Interestingly, about 70% of championship teams had a positive point differential of at least 5.0 points per game through 50 games.

This eliminates Denver, Phoenix, and the Los Angeles Lakers, leaving us with seven teams. Additionally, about 65% of championship teams had a rebound differential of 100 or more through 50 games. Oklahoma City and Minnesota are notable exceptions, but they are still in the running. The NBA has seen a period of parity in recent years, with seven different franchises winning titles in the last seven years.

If this trend continues, Boston, the 2024 champion, will be eliminated. This would leave us with a final four: Detroit vs. New York in the East and Houston vs. San Antonio in the West. Teams like Oklahoma City might disagree, but history suggests that this season's championship could be a realistic possibility.