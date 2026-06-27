NBA Postponements Due to Winter Storm | Latest Updates on Delayed Games (2026)

The NBA takes a timeout due to Mother Nature's fury! In a rare move, the league postponed two games on Sunday, as a powerful winter storm swept across the nation, causing treacherous travel conditions. But here's the catch: it's not just the NBA feeling the impact.

The NBA Postpones Games in Memphis and Milwaukee:

The Dallas Mavericks' attempts to reach Milwaukee for their highly anticipated matchup against the Bucks were thwarted by the extreme weather. The postponement was announced just hours before the game, leaving fans and players alike disappointed. Similarly, the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies game was also called off, with the decision coming three hours prior to tip-off.

A Wintery Mix of Chaos:

Memphis became a winter wonderland, with snow, sleet, and freezing rain creating a dangerous cocktail. The icy conditions caused power outages and blocked roads, leading authorities to urge residents to stay indoors. The Nuggets, determined to fly out, kept a close eye on the airport conditions, hoping for a weather window.

A Week of Schedule Chaos:

This weather-induced chaos isn't an isolated incident. Earlier in the week, numerous games were rescheduled in anticipation of the storm. And the NBA wasn't alone; college basketball also faced disruptions. No. 17 Tennessee's game at No. 18 Mississippi and Tulane's visit to Memphis were postponed, affecting the rankings and team dynamics. But wait, there's more! A men's basketball game between Tennessee and No. 21 Georgia was delayed, adding to the scheduling headache.

A Controversial Call:

In an unrelated but notable decision, the NBA postponed a game between the Warriors and Timberwolves due to a tragic shooting in Minneapolis. This move sparked discussions about the league's role in addressing off-court issues. Should the NBA be more proactive in community matters, or is this a step too far?

The storm's impact on the sports world is undeniable, but the NBA's response raises questions. Was the league's decision to postpone games an overreaction, or a necessary precaution? What's your take on the NBA's handling of external factors affecting the game schedule? Share your thoughts below, and let's ignite a friendly debate!