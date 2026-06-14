The Oklahoma City Thunder's stunning comeback in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs has reignited the playoff race. The star of the show was Jared McCain, whose explosive performance has become a pivotal moment in the series. With 20 points in his first playoff start, McCain's 18-point explosion in the second half was a testament to his growing confidence and impact on the team.

This breakout performance comes as a result of a trade decision made by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year. The 76ers' executive, Daryl Morey, defended the move by suggesting they had 'sold high', but McCain's success in Oklahoma City has made this statement increasingly awkward. Since the trade, McCain has averaged 10.4 points and 2.1 rebounds in 30 regular-season games, and his postseason performance has only further solidified his role as a key player.

The Thunder's victory puts them one win away from back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, while the Spurs face a challenging task to keep their season alive. The Spurs' head coach, Mitch Johnson, faced frustration during the game, particularly after an out-of-bounds call that officials ignored, leading to a technical foul. This incident reflected the team's struggle to build momentum against a dominant Thunder side.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's leader, showcased his ability to control the game from the free-throw line, knocking down 16 of 17 attempts. Victor Wembanyama, despite his impressive stats, struggled against the Thunder's defense, shooting just 4-of-15 from the field. Alex Caruso and the Thunder's bench provided valuable support, contributing to the team's overall success.

The Thunder's ability to maintain a double-digit lead at halftime and respond to San Antonio's fourth-quarter surge highlights their resilience and depth. With McCain's emergence and the team's strong performance, the Thunder are now in a prime position to secure their spot in the NBA Finals.

This series has been a testament to the importance of team dynamics and individual talent. The Thunder's success, particularly with McCain's breakout performance, has been a result of a well-functioning system and a player's ability to thrive in high-pressure moments. As the series continues, the Thunder will look to capitalize on their momentum and secure their place in basketball history.