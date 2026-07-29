NBA Playoffs: Knicks vs. Hawks Game 3 - How to Watch Live for Free (2026)

Get ready for an exciting evening of NBA action as the New York Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. This highly anticipated matchup promises to deliver an intense battle, and I, for one, can't wait to see how it unfolds.

The Stage is Set

The Knicks and Hawks are set to face off at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with the series tied at 1-1. The Hawks, led by CJ McCollum's impressive 32-point performance in Game 2, managed to claw their way back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter, stunning the Knicks and evening the series. On the other hand, the Knicks' star player, Jalen Brunson, put up an impressive 29 points, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

A Pivotal Moment

This game is a pivotal moment in the series, as it will either give the Knicks a crucial 2-1 lead or allow the Hawks to take control and go up 2-1 themselves. The momentum is certainly with the Hawks, and it will be interesting to see if they can continue their impressive comeback story.

Catching the Action

For those eager to tune in, the game will air on Prime Video, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. ET and the tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. If you're an NBA fan and haven't already, now is the time to consider subscribing to Prime Video, which offers a range of plans, including a 30-day free trial for new subscribers.

A Tripleheader Night

But that's not all! Tonight is an NBA tripleheader, with two other crucial games on the schedule. The Toronto Raptors, down 0-2, will be looking to bounce back against the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off in a highly anticipated matchup featuring Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic.

The Bigger Picture

This series, and the NBA playoffs in general, showcase the beauty of competitive sports. It's a reminder that no lead is ever safe and that every game matters. The ability of teams to adapt, players to step up, and the constant ebb and flow of momentum make for an incredibly engaging viewing experience.

Final Thoughts

As we gear up for tonight's game, I can't help but feel a sense of excitement and anticipation. The Knicks-Hawks series has already delivered some thrilling moments, and I'm eager to see if the Hawks can continue their comeback story or if the Knicks will find a way to regain their footing. Either way, it's a testament to the unpredictable nature of sports and the joy it brings to fans worldwide. Enjoy the game, and may the best team win!