NBA playoff race questions: Are the Cavs the East favorites? (2026)

The NBA Eastern Conference playoff race is heating up, and one question looms large: Are the Cleveland Cavaliers the team to beat? After a whirlwind trade deadline that saw stars swapping jerseys, the East remains as unpredictable as ever. But here's where it gets controversial: despite the Cavaliers' bold move to acquire James Harden, doubts persist about their ability to dominate. And this is the part most people miss: the Detroit Pistons' remarkable season start and the Boston Celtics' potential resurgence with Jayson Tatum's return could shake things up. Let's dive into the post-deadline landscape, explore the impact of key trades, and debate which team will rise to the top.

The recent NBA trade deadline was a spectacle, with several high-profile players changing teams. Yet, surprisingly, the Eastern Conference standings seem largely unchanged. Typically, contending teams make significant moves to bolster their championship chances, but this year, only the Oklahoma City Thunder among the top 10 teams gave up a first-round pick to add a player. Five of the top 13 teams, including the Celtics, 76ers, and Raptors, focused on avoiding the luxury tax. While some contenders made marginal improvements—like the Pistons adding Kevin Huerter, the Celtics acquiring Nikola Vucevic, and the Knicks picking up Jose Alvarado—the overall landscape remains similar to pre-deadline.

But is this lack of major moves a sign of confidence or financial restraint? Some argue that even underperforming teams feel they have a shot, while others believe financial implications prevented all-in moves. For instance, the Pistons addressed their perimeter shooting weakness with Huerter, but did they miss an opportunity to make a bigger splash? The Knicks, constrained by the luxury tax apron, were limited in their moves, and owner James Dolan's early January statement suggested major changes would wait until the offseason.

The Cavaliers' acquisition of James Harden is arguably the most scrutinized move. Harden is expected to ease Donovan Mitchell's playmaking burden, allowing him to focus more on scoring. However, Harden's age and playoff track record raise questions. While he could improve the Cavs' backcourt dynamics and benefit Evan Mobley, his history of underwhelming playoff performances casts doubt on Cleveland's title contender status. The Cavs' recent winning streak is impressive, but will Harden's impact sustain when adversity strikes?

Should the Pistons have aimed higher at the deadline? Adding Huerter was a solid move, but some wonder if they should have pursued a bigger name to solidify their contender status. Jaren Jackson Jr. was rumored, but the cost of three future first-round picks was too high. With Boston set to return a healthy Tatum next season, Indiana reloading, and the Knicks remaining formidable, did the Pistons miss a chance to keep pace in the East?

The Miami Heat's inaction is also surprising. Speculated to be in the Ja Morant sweepstakes, they ultimately made no major moves. Morant's negative asset status and contract complications likely deterred them, but their play-in destiny for the fourth straight season raises questions about their ambition.

Looking ahead, key storylines include Harden's assimilation in Cleveland, Joel Embiid's health in Philadelphia, and the Knicks' efforts to get Karl-Anthony Towns back to form. As for the top four teams in the East, opinions vary. Some favor the Pistons' defense and young core, while others believe the Celtics' postseason experience and Tatum's return give them the edge. The Cavaliers and 76ers are wildcards, with Harden's regular-season impact and Philadelphia's potential with a healthy Embiid making them contenders.

Who will emerge as the East's powerhouse? Will it be the Pistons, defying historical odds? The Celtics, with Tatum's return? Or will the Cavaliers or 76ers surprise everyone? One thing's certain: the Eastern Conference playoff race promises drama, controversy, and unforgettable moments. What's your take? Do the Cavaliers have what it takes, or will another team rise to the challenge? Let the debate begin!