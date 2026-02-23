NBA Mid-Season Awards: Who's Leading the Race? | Nuggets Insider (2026)

The NBA Mid-Season Awards: A Hotly Contested Battle

As the NBA season reaches its halfway mark, the race for individual accolades is heating up. Denver Gazette's beat writer, Vinny Benedetto, brings us the inside scoop on who's leading the pack and why these awards are generating so much buzz.

Most Valuable Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Nikola Jokic

In a league dominated by superstar talent, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or 'SGA' as he's known, is putting on a show. Averaging an impressive 31.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds, he's the driving force behind the best team in the league. But here's where it gets controversial: Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP, needs just a few more games to be eligible for the award again. Will SGA's consistency and health give him the edge, or will Jokic's threshold be enough to reclaim his throne?

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama's Injury Battle

Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' defensive anchor, is facing a familiar foe: injury. Despite this, his stats are impressive - 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and 1 steal per game. If he can stay on the court and increase his playing time, he'll leave his competitors in the dust. But will his health hold up, and can the Spurs' defense continue to improve? This award race is far from over, and the big men are dominating the conversation.

Rookie of the Year: Cooper Flagg's Rise

Cooper Flagg, the no. 1 pick from last year's draft, has finally found his stride. Averaging 23.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.8 assists last month, he's a force to be reckoned with. But the competition is fierce, with VJ Edgecombe of the Philadelphia team and Kon Knueppel of Charlotte battling it out for second and third place. And let's not forget Derik Queen, the Pelicans' center, who's also in the running.

Most Improved Player: Jalen Johnson vs. Deni Avdija

This award is a close call between Jalen Johnson and Deni Avdija. While Avdija's points per game have skyrocketed, his scoring efficiency has taken a hit. Johnson, on the other hand, has seen a smaller increase in points but has improved his efficiency, especially from the 3-point range. He's also averaging impressive rebounds and assists. With more opportunities after the Trae Young trade, Johnson's numbers are set to soar. But who will take the crown? It's a tough call.

Sixth Man of the Year: Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s Impact

At just 24 years old, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is making waves as the most impactful reserve. Averaging 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, he's a key player for the Heat. His closest competitor, Naz Reid of Minnesota, may have him beat in rebounds, but Jaquez's all-around game is impressive. Anthony Black of Orlando also deserves a mention for his third-place finish.

Clutch Player: Gilgeous-Alexander's Clutch Performance

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the league leader in clutch-time points, averaging 7.9 in games within five points in the final 5 minutes. The Thunder's record in these situations speaks for itself - 11-4. But Jokic is not far behind, averaging 6.2 points in clutch games. Who will ultimately be crowned the Clutch Player of the Year? It's a tight race.

Coach of the Year: Jordan Ott's Phoenix Rise

Jordan Ott, the Suns' first-year head coach, has turned things around. After a slow start, the Suns are now climbing into the playoff picture with an impressive 8-2 record in their last 10 games. Ott's case is strengthened by Cleveland's struggles without him as an assistant. But San Antonio's Mitch Johnson and Detroit's JB Bickerstaff are also in the running, making this award highly contested.

Executive of the Year: Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace's Masterful Moves

Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace, the new executives at the Nuggets, have navigated a tricky salary situation with finesse. Their trades, including the acquisition of Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas, have created flexibility and added valuable depth to the team. The signing of Tim Hardaway Jr. on a veteran minimum contract has also proven to be a smart move. Atlanta's Onsi Saleh is also a contender for his draft-day trade and the signing of Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Injury Woes and Comeback Stories

The Nuggets' Christian Braun, after returning from an ankle sprain, is taking a step back to ensure a full recovery. Coach David Adelman explained the tough decision, citing Braun's discomfort during the last game. With several key players out, including Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas, the Nuggets are navigating a challenging period. But as Adelman said, "This is going to be a process for all these guys."

Around the League

Kings guard Dennis Schroder was suspended for attempting to hit Luka Doncic, with a courtside microphone capturing Doncic's witty remark about Schroder's contract choices.

The Bulls and Heat face a grueling schedule with four games in five nights due to a postponed game.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown was fined for criticizing officials after their loss to San Antonio.

Rudy Gobert will miss Minnesota's game against Milwaukee after accumulating flagrant foul points.

The NBA mid-season awards are a fascinating insight into the league's current landscape. Who do you think will take home the honors? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!