NBA Launchpad Introduces 5 Innovative Sports Tech Startups | Future of Basketball (2026)

Get ready for an exciting development in the world of sports technology! The NBA is taking a bold step forward with its Launchpad incubator, and we're about to dive into the details.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has just announced its fifth cohort of sports tech startups, and it's a diverse and impressive group. Among them are Atlas, a brain-sensing wearable tech specialist, and Cred, a predictive intelligence platform for sponsorships. These companies, along with three others, are set to revolutionize the basketball industry.

But here's where it gets interesting: LA-based Diddo is bringing its innovative software to the table, aiming to integrate e-commerce moments into media platforms. Imagine the possibilities! Canada's Peripheral Labs is also on board with its spatial intelligence platform, and Swish Basket, an AI-powered basketball performance platform, rounds out this incredible cohort.

The NBA launched Launchpad in 2021 with a vision to support early-stage companies that could shape the future of basketball. And it's safe to say they've found some gems! These five startups were chosen from over 200 applicants worldwide, a testament to their potential.

Now, for the next six months, these companies will embark on an intensive pilot program. They'll collaborate closely with the NBA and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), receiving hands-on support and guidance to refine and scale their technologies. It's an incredible opportunity for these startups to make their mark.

And this is the part most people miss: the program's culmination at the NBA Summer League in July. All five firms will present their innovations to NBA and WNBA executives, partners, and investors. It's a chance to showcase their work and potentially secure valuable connections and investments.

Tom Ryan, NBA senior vice president and head of basketball research and development, shared his enthusiasm: "As we welcome the 2026 NBA cohort, we're proud of Launchpad's progress in shaping the future of the game. We're excited to collaborate with this diverse group and drive innovation to enhance the sport and our global fanbase's experience."

So, what do you think? Are you as excited as we are about these sports tech startups and their potential impact on basketball? We'd love to hear your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! Will these companies revolutionize the game, or is there another aspect of sports tech you're most intrigued by? Let's discuss!