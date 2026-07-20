NBA Highlights: Will Riley's 18 Points Lead Wizards Over Kings | Kings vs Wizards (2026)

In an exhilarating clash between two teams at the bottom of their respective conferences, rookie sensation Will Riley delivered a standout performance, scoring a personal best of 18 points. This included a crucial three-pointer that put the Washington Wizards ahead with just over two minutes remaining in the game, ultimately leading to a 116-112 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Riley wasn't alone in his success; AJ Johnson contributed with 17 points, while teammates Bilal Coulibaly and Marvin Bagley III each added 15 points. The Wizards showcased impressive depth, particularly from their bench, as they handed the Kings their ninth consecutive defeat.

Washington has found a renewed sense of momentum, winning three out of their last four games after enduring a challenging nine-game losing streak earlier in the season. This recent win lifted the Wizards slightly above the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings, a significant boost for a team striving to break free from the bottom.

On the other side, Zach LaVine shone for the Kings, scoring an impressive 35 points, while DeMar DeRozan added 32 in a losing effort. Unfortunately for Sacramento, their East Coast road trip came to a disheartening end without a single win, finishing at 0-6. Maxime Raynaud also made a mark for the Kings, scoring 14 points, but there was a noticeable drop-off in production from the rest of the roster, with no other player surpassing six points.

The Wizards dominated in bench scoring, leading 61-20, showcasing the effectiveness of their reserves. Coach Brian Keefe strategically utilized four players who have seen time in the G League this season during the game's final moments. Alongside Riley and Johnson, Skal Labissiere and Sharife Cooper were pivotal, with Cooper’s tip-in extending Washington's lead to 115-110 with just over half a minute left on the clock.

Labissiere finished the game with 13 points, while veteran Anthony Gill, despite not scoring in his 27 minutes on the court, provided crucial experience for the young squad.

In a thrilling fourth quarter, DeRozan sparked a 12-3 run that temporarily gave the Kings a narrow 101-98 lead with about five minutes remaining. However, the 19-year-old Riley quickly countered, scoring eight points in just over three minutes to regain the advantage for the Wizards.

Looking ahead, the Kings will return home to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, while the Wizards are set to host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

What do you think of the Wizards' surprising turnaround? Can the Kings find a way to turn their season around after such a tough trip? Share your thoughts!