NBA Highlights: Warriors vs Jazz | Curry's 31 Points Lead Golden State to Victory (2026)

In a thrilling comeback, the Golden State Warriors bounced back from a humiliating 37-point loss to the Thunder, proving that resilience is their middle name. But here's where it gets controversial: despite the win, Draymond Green's ejection for arguing with officials raises questions about his on-court behavior—again. Is he an asset or a liability at this point? Let’s dive into the details.

On January 3, 2026, the Warriors hosted the Utah Jazz in San Francisco, securing a 123-114 victory. Stephen Curry, the undisputed leader, dropped 31 points, including six 3-pointers, showcasing why he’s still one of the league’s most lethal shooters. His third-quarter performance was nothing short of spectacular—20 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including back-to-back threes that shifted the game’s momentum. And this is the part most people miss: Curry’s ability to take over games in critical moments is what separates him from the rest.

The Jazz, however, didn’t go down without a fight. Lauri Markkanen was on fire in the first half, scoring 21 of his 35 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting. Keyonte George also stepped up with 22 points and nine assists, filling the void left by Jusuf Nurkic, who missed his second straight game due to a sprained toe. Despite their efforts, Utah’s losing streak extended to three games, with seven losses in their last nine outings. Here’s the bold question: Is this Jazz team lacking depth, or are they simply struggling to find their rhythm without key players?

For the Warriors, this game marked the return of Curry from a sprained ankle and Jimmy Butler from an illness, both of whom were sorely missed in the blowout loss to Oklahoma City. Butler contributed 15 points and seven assists, reminding fans of his value to the team. However, the night wasn’t without drama. Draymond Green, who had rested the previous game, was ejected in the second quarter after receiving consecutive technical fouls for arguing with officials. This marks his second ejection in four home games—a trend that’s hard to ignore. Controversial take: While Green’s passion is undeniable, his repeated run-ins with officials could cost the Warriors more than just a game. What do you think—is his intensity worth the risk?

Adding to the drama, Green recently made headlines for a heated exchange with coach Steve Kerr during a timeout against Orlando, where he stormed off to the locker room to cool down. Both parties later apologized, but it’s clear that emotions are running high. With nine technicals this season, Green is just seven away from an automatic suspension. In this game, he managed eight points, three rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes before his ejection.

Despite the win, the Warriors’ 15 turnovers, which led to 22 Jazz points, are a cause for concern. Ball security has been a recurring issue, and if they want to contend, they’ll need to clean that up. Food for thought: Can the Warriors afford to keep making these mistakes in a competitive Western Conference?

Looking ahead, the Jazz will face the Trail Blazers in Portland on Monday night, while the Warriors head to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers. Both teams have their work cut out for them, but only time will tell if they can turn their seasons around. What’s your take? Are the Warriors still a championship contender, or is their window closing? Let us know in the comments!