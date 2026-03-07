NBA Highlights: Portland Trail Blazers Dominate Utah Jazz 137-117 | Deni Avdija's 33 Points (2026)

Imagine a basketball game where a player comes tantalizingly close to a second consecutive triple-double, all while his team dominates from start to finish. That’s exactly what happened on January 5, 2026, when the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Utah Jazz a 137-117 defeat in a game that showcased both individual brilliance and collective firepower. But here’s where it gets controversial: Was this a statement win for the Blazers, or just another step in the Jazz’s downward spiral? Let’s dive in.

Deni Avdija, the Israeli forward, was the undisputed star of the night. With 33 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in just three quarters, Avdija fell just shy of his second straight triple-double. His performance was a masterclass in efficiency, especially coming off a 25th birthday celebration where he notched a triple-double in San Antonio. And this is the part most people miss: Avdija’s ability to impact the game in so many ways has quietly made him one of the league’s most versatile players. Shaedon Sharpe added 29 points, while Donovan Clingan dominated the boards with 17 rebounds and 12 points, further solidifying Portland’s all-around dominance.

The Blazers’ bench also stepped up, with seven players scoring in double figures, including all five starters. Toumani Camara, Caleb Love, and Sidy Cissoko provided crucial scoring off the bench, proving that Portland’s depth is becoming a real strength. The team shot an impressive 53% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, while nearly perfecting their free throws (20/21). Here’s a bold take: Could this Blazers squad, currently on a three-game winning streak, be a dark horse contender in the West?

For the Jazz, it was another tough night. Lauri Markkanen led with 22 points, and Jusuf Nurkic returned from injury to contribute 21 points and 12 rebounds. However, Utah’s struggles continued, dropping their fourth straight game and eighth in the last ten. Controversial question: Is this Jazz team simply lacking the chemistry to compete, or are they just not talented enough to keep up with the league’s elite?

Looking ahead, the Jazz face a daunting task as they visit the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, while the Trail Blazers host the Houston Rockets in the first of a two-game series. Will Portland continue its momentum, or will the Rockets spoil the party? And can the Jazz find a way to turn their season around? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one discussion you won’t want to miss!

