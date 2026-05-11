NBA Highlights: Pacers vs Hawks | Nembhard & Siakam Lead Pacers to Victory (2026)

In a thrilling matchup, the Indiana Pacers edged out the Atlanta Hawks with a final score of 129-124, showcasing an impressive performance by Andrew Nembhard and Pascal Siakam, who scored 26 and 25 points respectively.

This exciting game took place on Saturday night in Indianapolis. For a significant portion of the third quarter, the Pacers maintained a narrow lead, entering the final quarter with a slight advantage of 103-100. As the game progressed, it remained closely contested until Siakam delivered a decisive 12-foot jump shot with just 18.6 seconds left on the clock, extending the Pacers' lead to 127-123.

In addition to Nembhard's standout scoring, Aaron Nesmith contributed 23 points, while Nembhard also showcased his playmaking abilities with 10 assists. Siakam was particularly efficient, hitting 11 of his 15 attempts from the field, allowing the Pacers to secure the win despite committing 23 turnovers throughout the game.

On the other side, the Hawks faced their second consecutive defeat, despite a remarkable performance from Jalen Johnson, who recorded his eighth triple-double of the season. Johnson finished the night with 33 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 21 points to the mix.

The Pacers have turned a corner, winning seven of their last twelve games following a dismal start to the season where they managed only 6 wins against 31 losses. Notably, Indiana has been competing all season without their star guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury sustained during Game 7 of the previous season's NBA Finals.

By halftime, the Pacers had surged to an 80-73 lead, thanks in part to a remarkable 45-point second quarter. Both Johnson and Nembhard were instrumental during this explosive period, each scoring 21 points before the break. This high-scoring half marked the Pacers' best of the season, as they shot an impressive 58% from the field and made 11 out of 20 three-point attempts, translating to a success rate of 55%.

Looking ahead, the Hawks will face off against Miami on Tuesday night, while the Pacers are set to host Houston on Monday.