NBA Highlights: Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans | Magic Stun Pelicans With 2nd Half Comeback (2026)

In a thrilling comeback, the Orlando Magic defied the odds and emerged victorious against the New Orleans Pelicans, showcasing a remarkable display of resilience and determination. This article delves into the key moments and insights from this captivating NBA encounter.

The Magic's Magical Comeback

Trailing by 15 points in the second half, the Orlando Magic embarked on a remarkable journey of redemption. Led by the exceptional performance of Desmond Bane, who scored an impressive 27 points, the Magic staged a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter, seizing their first lead since the second quarter. Bane's clutch 3-pointer put Orlando ahead, and they held their nerve to secure a hard-fought 112-108 win.

Extending the Dominance

The victory extended the Magic's winning streak against the Pelicans to an impressive nine games. Moreover, it marked their ninth consecutive win in New Orleans, a testament to their dominance over the Pelicans in recent years. The last time the Magic tasted defeat at the hands of the Pelicans was in December 2021, and their last loss in New Orleans occurred in January 2017.

A Tale of Two Halves

The first half saw the Magic struggle from beyond the arc, missing 18 of their 20 3-point attempts. Jalen Suggs, in particular, had a tough start, going 0 for 5 from distance and 1 of 12 overall. However, the second half witnessed a remarkable turnaround. Suggs found his rhythm, nailing back-to-back 3-pointers, and the Magic closed the gap, trailing by just one point heading into the final period.

Individual Performances

Desmond Bane's performance was the standout moment of the game, but he was not alone in his brilliance. Paolo Banchero added 23 points to the Magic's cause, while Saddiq Bey led the Pelicans with 32 points. Yves Missi had a stellar game, recording a season-high 18 points and 13 rebounds. Zion Williamson, however, had a quieter fourth quarter, managing just one point.

Implications and Future Outlook

This win puts the Magic in a strong position in the Eastern Conference, as they now trail the sixth-placed Philadelphia by just one game. Avoiding the play-in tournament is within their grasp. Meanwhile, the Pelicans will look to bounce back when they host the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, aiming to end their seven-game losing streak.

Final Thoughts

The Magic's comeback victory showcases the beauty of basketball and the importance of never giving up. It was a game of resilience, where the Magic's determination paid off handsomely. As we look ahead, the Eastern Conference race promises to be thrilling, and the Magic's performance will be a key factor in determining their playoff fate.