NBA Highlights: Mohamed Diawara's Career Night for the Knicks | Eurohoops (2026)

The NBA's Global Talent Takeover: Mohamed Diawara Steals the Spotlight

The NBA is no longer just an American game. It's a global phenomenon, and the 2025-26 season is proving it. Players from across the world are making their mark, and one name is buzzing right now: Mohamed Diawara. The French phenom for the New York Knicks just shattered his career high, dropping 18 points in a thrilling 130-125 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. But Diawara's breakout performance is just the tip of the iceberg. Let's dive into a weekend of NBA action that showcased the league's incredible international depth.

A World of Talent on Display

The Knicks' win wasn't just about Diawara. British OG Anunoby dominated with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double, while French reserve Guerschon Yabusele chipped in nine points. Across the league, international players were making headlines. Belgian Ajay Mitchell, overcoming a recent injury, scored 10 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their win against the Atlanta Hawks. Czech Vit Krejci started for the Thunder, contributing 18 points, and French rookie Zaccharie Risacher added 12.

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about the stars. Players like Georgian Sandro Mamukelashvili, starting for the Toronto Raptors due to injuries, stepped up with 13 points in their nail-biting 107-106 win over the Orlando Magic. Even with key players sidelined, the Raptors' international core proved their resilience.

Controversial Call: Is the NBA Becoming Too International?

Some fans argue that the influx of international talent is changing the game's traditional style. But here's the thing: the NBA has always evolved. The global game brings new strategies, unique skill sets, and a wider fan base. Is this globalization good for the NBA, or does it dilute the league's American identity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Weekend Highlights:

  • Golden State Warriors outgunned the Brooklyn Nets 120-107, led by Russian Egor Demin's 23 points, including seven three-pointers.
  • Portland Trail Blazers staged a dramatic comeback, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks 125-122. Israeli Deni Avdija was unstoppable with a 27-point, 11-assist double-double.
  • Minnesota Timberwolves dominated the Chicago Bulls 136-101, despite Montenegrin Nikola Vucevic's 23 points for the Bulls.

Standings Update:

The Eastern Conference remains tight, with the Detroit Pistons clinging to the top spot (24-8), followed closely by the Knicks (23-9) and the Boston Celtics (19-12). Out West, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on fire at 28-5, with the San Antonio Spurs (23-9) and Denver Nuggets (22-10) hot on their heels.

Playoff Picture:

The top six teams from each conference secure automatic playoff berths, while teams ranked seventh through tenth will battle it out in the Play-In Tournament.

The NBA's global revolution is in full swing. Who will be the next international star to take the league by storm? Stay tuned, because this season is far from over!

NBA Highlights: Mohamed Diawara's Career Night for the Knicks | Eurohoops (2026)

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