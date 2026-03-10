The Charlotte Hornets' winning streak continued with a 126-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, marking their ninth consecutive win. Miles Bridges led the charge with an impressive 26 points, while Kon Knueppel contributed 23 points. LaMelo Ball added 19 points and nine assists, showcasing the team's balanced attack. The Hornets' success extends beyond individual performances, as they've now won 12 out of their last 15 games, a remarkable achievement. This winning streak is not just a recent phenomenon; it's the longest active streak in the NBA and the best run for the franchise since the 1998-99 season. The Hawks, despite a strong showing with 31 points from Jalen Johnson, couldn't prevent the Hornets' dominance. The game's final moments saw Atlanta trailing 120-115, but Dyson Daniels' dunk and Johnson's free throws brought them within one point. However, the Hornets' free-throw shooting proved decisive, as they went 16 for 16, while the Hawks were 15 for 17. The Hornets' third-quarter run, highlighted by Grant Williams' three-point play and Tre Mann's 3-pointer, sealed their victory with a 98-90 lead entering the final period. The Hornets' rebounding advantage was also notable, with Moussa Diabate leading the way. Looking ahead, the Hornets will continue their homestand with a game against Detroit on Monday night, while the Hawks will travel to Minnesota for the opener of their three-game trip.
NBA Highlights: Charlotte Hornets Win Streak Reaches 9 Games! | Bridges, Knueppel Shine (2026)
