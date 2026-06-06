NBA Finals Game 2 Preview: Knicks vs Spurs, Can New York Take a 2-0 Lead? (2026)

The NBA Finals are upon us, and the New York Knicks are looking to make history by becoming the first team since the Houston Rockets in 1995 to start the NBA Finals with two road wins. With Game 2 set to tip off in San Antonio on Friday night, the Knicks are aiming to take command of the series and extend their playoff winning streak to 13 games. But the San Antonio Spurs, led by the talented Victor Wembanyama, are not going down without a fight. The series is shaping up to be an intriguing battle, with the Knicks' star Jalen Brunson and the Spurs' Wembanyama both looking to make their mark. However, as the saying goes, the finals tend to be won by the sum of the other parts, and the Knicks are hoping to showcase their depth and resilience in Game 2. One player who stood out in Game 1 was Josh Hart, who contributed in ways that went beyond his three points. His 15 rebounds, six assists, and four steals were historic, and his relentless energy and big-kid attitude have become a source of inspiration for his teammates. The Knicks are on a mission to win their 13th consecutive playoff game, which would be the second-longest single-season streak in NBA history. But the Spurs are not taking this lightly, and they are determined to tie the series before it heads to New York. The game will be aired on ABC, and the Spurs are 6.5-point favorites. As the series unfolds, the question remains: can the Knicks maintain their momentum and make history, or will the Spurs rise to the occasion and even the series? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: this NBA Finals is shaping up to be an exciting and unpredictable ride.