NBA Europe League: Adam Silver Explains Funding Model & Compares to WNBA Growth (2026)

The NBA's Bold European Venture: A New Frontier for Basketball

The NBA is gearing up for an exciting expansion into Europe, a move that could revolutionize the sport's global landscape. But how will this ambitious project be funded, and what lessons can be learned from the league's previous ventures?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has provided some intriguing insights into the funding model for the upcoming NBA Europe league. He draws parallels with the early days of the WNBA, emphasizing the importance of long-term investment and patience.

"The funding would initially come from the member clubs themselves, much like a startup venture," Silver explained. "These investors would hope to see a return over time, but it's a long-term commitment."

And here's where it gets controversial... Silver's comments suggest that the NBA Europe league might not be an immediate commercial success. He acknowledges the league's large revenues but highlights the need to invest in players, infrastructure, and marketing. "It will take time for this new league to become a viable enterprise," he said.

But why compare it to the WNBA? Well, Silver makes an interesting point. The WNBA, now in its 30th season, faced skepticism in its early years. Yet, it has since thrived, showcasing the potential for women's basketball to captivate audiences. Silver's comparison hints at a similar trajectory for the NBA Europe league, but he's quick to clarify that it's not a direct comparison.

"The WNBA's success is inspiring, but we must find the right model for a women's league in Europe," he added. This statement opens up a whole new can of worms. Should the NBA prioritize a men's league in Europe first, or is there an argument for focusing on women's basketball?

And this is the part most people miss... Silver emphasizes the importance of building a new brand and connecting with fans directly. It's a process that takes time and patience, and it's a key lesson for any new venture.

The NBA Europe expansion is set to launch in 2027 with 16 teams. Are you excited about this new chapter in basketball history? Do you think the NBA's approach is the right one? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments. Will the NBA Europe league be a success, or is it a risky move? Let's discuss!