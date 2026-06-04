NBA Draft or College? Big Decisions for College Basketball Stars (2026)

The world of college basketball is abuzz with an intriguing dilemma: stay in the NBA draft or pursue the allure of college hoops and its lucrative offerings? This offseason, we've witnessed a fascinating trend where top players, who in previous years would have jumped at the chance to be first-round NBA picks, are now opting to return to their college teams. The driving force behind this decision? Money, pure and simple. Industry whispers suggest that high-major starters can expect to earn at least $1 million next season, with the potential for much more if they're good enough to go pro. It's a stark choice: do they take the guaranteed NBA rookie salary of just under $2.5 million, or do they aim for the stars and potentially earn even more by staying in college and leading their team to championship glory?

Several prominent players have already made their choice, selecting the latter option. Take, for instance, Florida's Thomas Haugh, UConn's Braylon Mullins, and Duke's Patrick Ngongba II. These players have chosen the path less traveled, opting for the challenge and potential rewards of another college season.

For those still on the fence, time is ticking. The NBA Draft combine begins soon, offering one last chance to impress pro scouts and make their decision. After that, the deadline looms: May 27th. Will these players take the plunge and enter the draft, or will they return to the familiar confines of college basketball?

Let's delve into some of the key decisions that could shape the upcoming college season.

Amari Allen: The Rising Star

Amari Allen, a sub-50 national recruit, emerged as a starter for Alabama early in the season. His versatility as a do-it-all wing, coupled with his rebounding and passing abilities, made him an invaluable asset. While he may not excel in any one area, his all-round skills and the current demand for 6'8" wings make him an attractive NBA prospect. With other first-round-caliber wings returning to school, Allen's stock is set to soar. Personally, I think he'll stay in the draft, capitalizing on his rising profile.

Rueben Chinyelu: Defensive Force

Rueben Chinyelu, the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, is a force to be reckoned with. His defensive prowess and rebounding skills are unmatched, and his impact on the court is undeniable. However, his offensive game still needs work. Chinyelu's decision to return to Florida would be a huge boost for the team, and I believe he'll opt for the familiar surroundings of Gainesville.

Allen Graves: The Analytics Darling

Allen Graves, a 6'9" analytics favorite, had an impressive redshirt freshman season. His steal rate and offensive rating were among the best in Division I. However, the jump from the WCC to the NBA is significant. Graves could boost his stock by taking on a larger role at a higher level, but with the pro interest he's already receiving, is it worth the risk? I predict he'll stay in the draft, knowing his value is already high.

Morez Johnson Jr.: Championship Experience

Morez Johnson Jr., a key player in Michigan's march to the national championship, has seen his stock surge. His efficiency and intensity make him a prime NBA prospect. With Michigan adding top-25 transfer forwards, it's clear they're not banking on Johnson's return. I believe he'll stay in the draft, having already achieved so much in college.

Milan Momcilovic: The Sharpshooter

Milan Momcilovic, the second-best 3-point shooter in D-I last season, is a hot commodity. His elite shooting skill is highly sought-after, but his defensive shortcomings may hold him back in the NBA. I predict he'll return to college, perhaps transferring to a high-major program where his shooting prowess can truly shine.

Ebuka Okorie: Overlooked No More

Ebuka Okorie, a standout for Stanford, may have flown under the radar nationally, but not for NBA scouts. His electric play, including eight 30-point games, showcases his potential. While his finishing and shooting need work, his creativity and wiggle with the ball make him an exciting prospect. I think he'll stay in the draft, ready to prove himself at the next level.

Koa Peat: Tweener's Dilemma

Koa Peat, a 6'8" forward, had a standout freshman season at Arizona. However, NBA decision-makers are divided on his long-term potential. His lack of perimeter shooting and free-throw percentage may be a concern. Yet, his passing and decision-making skills, coupled with his interior scoring and rebounding, make him a valuable asset. I predict he'll stay in the draft, knowing his unique skill set will find a home in the NBA.

Tyler Tanner: The Underrated Guard

Tyler Tanner, a former no-star recruit, had an incredible season at Vanderbilt. His all-around game, including sharpshooting and defensive instincts, makes him a complete package. However, his size may be a hindrance in the NBA. I believe he'll return to Vanderbilt, where he can continue to develop and showcase his skills in a less physically demanding environment.

Meleek Thomas: The Elite Shooter

Meleek Thomas, a 6'5" freshman, proved his scoring ability last season. His elite shooting touch and free-throw percentage make him a potential NBA bench scorer. However, his lean frame and decision-making need improvement. With Arkansas adding backcourt reinforcements, I predict Thomas will stay in the draft, ready to make an impact as a one-and-done first-rounder.

This offseason's decisions will undoubtedly shape the landscape of college basketball. The choices these players make will impact their careers and the teams they leave behind. It's a fascinating insight into the complex world of sports, where money, potential, and personal growth collide. From my perspective, these players' decisions showcase the unique challenges and opportunities that come with being a top college basketball talent.