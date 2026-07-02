NBA Draft 2026: Top Risers and Fallers from the Combine (2026)

The NBA Draft Combine: Unveiling Potential and Uncertainty

The NBA Draft Combine in Chicago has once again become the stage for young basketball talents to showcase their skills and leave a lasting impression on scouts and decision-makers. This year, the event was particularly intriguing, with several players rising to the occasion and others facing setbacks.

The Big Three's Steady Presence

Let's start with the 'Big Three'—Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Cameron Boozer. These prospects have solidified their positions as top-tier talents, and their performances in Chicago only reinforced their status. Dybantsa's athleticism and measurements were impressive, while Boozer's all-around skills and wingspan left a mark. As for Peterson, his absence of negative news speaks volumes, indicating he's on track to be a top pick. Personally, I believe these three players have set themselves apart, and it's hard to imagine them not being selected in the top three.

Rising Stars: Cameron Carr and Morez Johnson Jr.

One player who caught my eye is Cameron Carr from Baylor. Carr took a risk by participating in the five-on-five games, and it paid off handsomely. His scoring prowess and impressive physical attributes make him a unique prospect, especially in a draft where wing depth is lacking. In my opinion, Carr's performance showcased his potential as a versatile player who can contribute on both ends of the court.

Another riser is Morez Johnson Jr. from Michigan. Johnson's measurements exceeded expectations, and his two-way versatility is highly sought after in today's NBA. His shooting mechanics and athleticism were on full display, leaving scouts impressed. What makes Johnson particularly fascinating is his ability to contribute immediately as a role player, a trait that is highly valued in the modern game.

The Michigan Frontcourt Phenomenon

Speaking of Michigan, the reigning national champions had a standout performance at the combine. Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., and Yaxel Lendeborg all showcased their exceptional skills and physical attributes. This trio's dominance suggests that Michigan could have multiple lottery picks in the upcoming draft, which is a testament to their program's success and player development. What many people don't realize is that this level of representation from a single college team is rare and speaks to the quality of coaching and talent development within the program.

The Rise and Fall of Others

The combine also saw its fair share of players who struggled to meet expectations. Dailyn Swain from Texas, for instance, faced shooting concerns and failed to impress in the five-on-five games. Swain's decision to opt-out of the second day of games raises questions about his ability to handle pressure.

On the other hand, Tarris Reed from UConn demonstrated a strong understanding of NBA concepts, making him an intriguing prospect. His physical attributes and on-court intelligence make him a potential late-round gem.

Koa Peat from Arizona, however, faced shooting struggles, which could impact his draft stock significantly. It's a reminder that even the smallest adjustments to shooting mechanics can have a substantial effect on a player's performance and perception.

Shooting Stars and Struggles

Alex Karaban from UConn emerged as the best shooter at the combine, showcasing remarkable accuracy across all shooting drills. His improved athleticism and measurements further solidified his stock. Conversely, Tyler Tanner from Vanderbilt faced size concerns and failed to address shooting questions, which might lead him back to college for another year.

The Late-Blooming Talent

Baba Miller from Cincinnati had a productive year, and his strong showing at the combine is a testament to his growth. Miller's ability to potentially stretch the floor as a big man is highly valued, and his performance in Chicago should secure him a spot in the second round.

Final Thoughts

The NBA Draft Combine is a fascinating event that provides a snapshot of the future of the league. This year's combine highlighted the importance of versatility, athleticism, and shooting prowess. The rise and fall of prospects remind us that the draft process is a complex and unpredictable journey. Personally, I'm intrigued by the players who took risks and showcased their skills, as they embody the spirit of competition and growth. As we await the draft, let's remember that these young talents are not just numbers and measurements but potential stars who could shape the future of the NBA.