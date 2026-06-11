NBA Draft 2026: Projecting the First Round Picks after the Sweet 16 (2026)

NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Projecting the First Round Before the NCAA Sweet 16

March 26, 2026

With the NCAA Sweet 16 underway, the NBA draft landscape is shifting. Here's a look at the latest mock draft, focusing on players who are still dancing in March Madness.

1. Indiana Pacers: Cameron Boozer (Duke)

Why it matters: Boozer, a forward, is a consistent and skilled player with a winning mentality. His ability to fit alongside Siakam and Zubac makes him a strong pick.

Boozer, a forward, is a consistent and skilled player with a winning mentality. His ability to fit alongside Siakam and Zubac makes him a strong pick. Commentary: In my opinion, Boozer's experience and versatility make him a top choice. His high school and Duke championships showcase his winning culture, which is valuable in the NBA.

2. Brooklyn Nets: AJ Dybantsa (BYU)

Why it matters: Dybantsa, a wing, can instantly boost the Nets' offense. His scoring prowess and unassisted points lead the nation.

Dybantsa, a wing, can instantly boost the Nets' offense. His scoring prowess and unassisted points lead the nation. Commentary: What makes this particularly fascinating is Dybantsa's ability to lead BYU to the Sweet 16. His performance in March Madness further cements his draft stock.

3. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson (Kansas)

Why it matters: Peterson, a guard, is a talented scorer with a high usage rate. His ability to score efficiently makes him a valuable asset.

Peterson, a guard, is a talented scorer with a high usage rate. His ability to score efficiently makes him a valuable asset. Commentary: From my perspective, Peterson's talent and scoring ability make him a strong contender for the Wizards. His performance alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis could be impactful.

4. Sacramento Kings: Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)

Why it matters: Wilson, a big man, led the nation in dunks and defensive stats before an injury. His versatility and impact make him a top pick.

Wilson, a big man, led the nation in dunks and defensive stats before an injury. His versatility and impact make him a top pick. Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Wilson's all-around game. His ability to lead North Carolina to the Sweet 16 showcases his potential.

5. Utah Jazz: Kingston Flemings (Houston)

Why it matters: Flemings, a guard, has recorded multiple steals and scored 42 points. His performance in the Sweet 16 makes him a draft contender.

Flemings, a guard, has recorded multiple steals and scored 42 points. His performance in the Sweet 16 makes him a draft contender. Commentary: What many people don't realize is that Flemings' defensive skills and scoring ability make him a valuable asset for the Jazz.

6. Dallas Mavericks: Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas)

Why it matters: Acuff Jr., a guard, leads the nation in points created and has shown his offensive prowess in the Sweet 16.

Acuff Jr., a guard, leads the nation in points created and has shown his offensive prowess in the Sweet 16. Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Acuff Jr.'s SEC Player of the Year status and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Mavericks.

7. Memphis Grizzlies: Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)

Why it matters: Lendeborg, a forward, offers versatility and NBA readiness. His performance in the Sweet 16 showcases his potential.

Lendeborg, a forward, offers versatility and NBA readiness. His performance in the Sweet 16 showcases his potential. Commentary: A detail that I find especially interesting is Lendeborg's ability to adapt to different roles. His transfer from UAB to Michigan shows his versatility.

8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Keaton Wagler (Illinois)

Why it matters: Wagler, a wing, is a 3-point shooter and a cerebral player. His role in Illinois' Sweet 16 run is notable.

Wagler, a wing, is a 3-point shooter and a cerebral player. His role in Illinois' Sweet 16 run is notable. Commentary: What this really suggests is that Wagler's versatility and shooting ability make him a strong pick for the Hawks.

9. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries (Arizona)

Why it matters: Burries, a guard, has displayed talent and productivity in March Madness.

Burries, a guard, has displayed talent and productivity in March Madness. Commentary: Personally, I think Burries' ability to defend, relocate, and make 3-pointers off the dribble makes him a valuable asset for the Bucks.

10. Chicago Bulls: Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)

Why it matters: Brown Jr., a guard, has deep shooting range and was among the freshmen leaders in 3-pointers.

Brown Jr., a guard, has deep shooting range and was among the freshmen leaders in 3-pointers. Commentary: This raises a deeper question: Brown Jr.'s performance and shooting ability make him a strong pick for the Bulls.

11. Golden State Warriors: Labaron Philon (Alabama)

Why it matters: Philon, a guard, has improved his 3-point shooting and is a reliable backcourt player.

Philon, a guard, has improved his 3-point shooting and is a reliable backcourt player. Commentary: What many people don't realize is that Philon's injury issues and improved shooting make him a potential fit for the Warriors.

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Koa Peat (Arizona)

Why it matters: Peat, a forward, is versatile and plays at a fast pace, fitting the Blazers' style.

Peat, a forward, is versatile and plays at a fast pace, fitting the Blazers' style. Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Peat's versatility and playmaking ability make him a strong pick for the Blazers.

13. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Hannes Steinbach (Washington)

Why it matters: Steinbach, a big man, is an instinctive rebounder and a smart basketball player.

Steinbach, a big man, is an instinctive rebounder and a smart basketball player. Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Steinbach's ability to finish pick-and-roll plays and his performance in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Nate Ament (Tennessee)

Why it matters: Ament, a wing, has shown improvement and versatility.

Ament, a wing, has shown improvement and versatility. Commentary: What this really suggests is that Ament's potential and versatility make him a strong pick for the Hornets.

15. Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic): Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State)

Why it matters: Jefferson, a forward, meets Memphis' draft criteria and has shown impact in the Sweet 16.

Jefferson, a forward, meets Memphis' draft criteria and has shown impact in the Sweet 16. Commentary: A detail that I find especially interesting is Jefferson's ability to adapt and his impact on Iowa State's run.

16. Miami Heat: Cameron Carr (Baylor)

Why it matters: Carr, a wing, improved his draft stock with athleticism and shooting.

Carr, a wing, improved his draft stock with athleticism and shooting. Commentary: In my opinion, Carr's ability to improve and his performance in March Madness make him a strong pick for the Heat.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers): Karim López (International)

Why it matters: López, a forward, is physically gifted and has shown potential in the NBL.

López, a forward, is physically gifted and has shown potential in the NBL. Commentary: What this really suggests is that López's physical gifts and potential make him a draft-and-stash player for the Thunder.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via Suns): Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)

Why it matters: Quaintance, a big man, has shown flashes of talent despite injury concerns.

Quaintance, a big man, has shown flashes of talent despite injury concerns. Commentary: A detail that I find especially interesting is Quaintance's defensive potential and his ability to help the Hornets.

19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz (Iowa)

Why it matters: Stirtz, a guard, has created his own shots and can finish plays.

Stirtz, a guard, has created his own shots and can finish plays. Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Stirtz's ability to adapt and his performance in March Madness make him a strong pick for the Raptors.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Thomas Haugh (Florida)

Why it matters: Haugh, a wing, has a high motor and can serve as a glue guy.

Haugh, a wing, has a high motor and can serve as a glue guy. Commentary: In my opinion, Haugh's motor and versatility make him a strong pick for the Spurs.

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Aday Mara (Michigan)

Why it matters: Mara, a big man, is a rim protector and a good passer.

Mara, a big man, is a rim protector and a good passer. Commentary: What this really suggests is that Mara's rim protection and passing ability make him a strong pick for the 76ers.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Patrick Ngongba II (Duke)

Why it matters: Ngongba II, a big man, is an above-average passer and a versatile scorer.

Ngongba II, a big man, is an above-average passer and a versatile scorer. Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Ngongba II's passing ability and his impact on Duke's Sweet 16 run.

23. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Christian Anderson (Texas Tech)

Why it matters: Anderson, a guard, has improved his 3-point shooting and assists.

Anderson, a guard, has improved his 3-point shooting and assists. Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Anderson's improvement and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Pistons.

24. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain (Texas)

Why it matters: Swain, a wing, is versatile and efficient in isolation.

Swain, a wing, is versatile and efficient in isolation. Commentary: In my opinion, Swain's versatility and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Nuggets.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan)

Why it matters: Johnson Jr., a big man, is a two-way player with a trustworthy defense.

Johnson Jr., a big man, is a two-way player with a trustworthy defense. Commentary: What many people don't realize is that Johnson Jr.'s shooting and defensive skills make him a strong pick for the Lakers.

26. New York Knicks: Allen Graves (Santa Clara)

Why it matters: Graves, a forward, was nearly a March Madness hero with his scoring and rebounding.

Graves, a forward, was nearly a March Madness hero with his scoring and rebounding. Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Graves' impact and potential as a rookie.

27. Boston Celtics: Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston)

Why it matters: Cenac Jr., a big man, has shown scoring ability and rebounding.

Cenac Jr., a big man, has shown scoring ability and rebounding. Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Cenac Jr.'s potential and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Celtics.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt)

Why it matters: Tanner, a guard, has contributed on both sides of the floor.

Tanner, a guard, has contributed on both sides of the floor. Commentary: In my opinion, Tanner's versatility and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Timberwolves.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Braylon Mullins (Connecticut)

Why it matters: Mullins, a wing, is a useful off-ball threat.

Mullins, a wing, is a useful off-ball threat. Commentary: What this really suggests is that Mullins' off-ball threat and shooting ability make him a strong pick for the Cavaliers.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Amari Allen (Alabama)