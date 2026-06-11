NBA Draft 2026: Projecting the First Round Picks after the Sweet 16 (2026)

NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Projecting the First Round Before the NCAA Sweet 16
March 26, 2026
With the NCAA Sweet 16 underway, the NBA draft landscape is shifting. Here's a look at the latest mock draft, focusing on players who are still dancing in March Madness.
1. Indiana Pacers: Cameron Boozer (Duke)
- Why it matters: Boozer, a forward, is a consistent and skilled player with a winning mentality. His ability to fit alongside Siakam and Zubac makes him a strong pick.
- Commentary: In my opinion, Boozer's experience and versatility make him a top choice. His high school and Duke championships showcase his winning culture, which is valuable in the NBA.
2. Brooklyn Nets: AJ Dybantsa (BYU)
- Why it matters: Dybantsa, a wing, can instantly boost the Nets' offense. His scoring prowess and unassisted points lead the nation.
- Commentary: What makes this particularly fascinating is Dybantsa's ability to lead BYU to the Sweet 16. His performance in March Madness further cements his draft stock.
3. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson (Kansas)
- Why it matters: Peterson, a guard, is a talented scorer with a high usage rate. His ability to score efficiently makes him a valuable asset.
- Commentary: From my perspective, Peterson's talent and scoring ability make him a strong contender for the Wizards. His performance alongside Trae Young and Anthony Davis could be impactful.
4. Sacramento Kings: Caleb Wilson (North Carolina)
- Why it matters: Wilson, a big man, led the nation in dunks and defensive stats before an injury. His versatility and impact make him a top pick.
- Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Wilson's all-around game. His ability to lead North Carolina to the Sweet 16 showcases his potential.
5. Utah Jazz: Kingston Flemings (Houston)
- Why it matters: Flemings, a guard, has recorded multiple steals and scored 42 points. His performance in the Sweet 16 makes him a draft contender.
- Commentary: What many people don't realize is that Flemings' defensive skills and scoring ability make him a valuable asset for the Jazz.
6. Dallas Mavericks: Darius Acuff Jr. (Arkansas)
- Why it matters: Acuff Jr., a guard, leads the nation in points created and has shown his offensive prowess in the Sweet 16.
- Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Acuff Jr.'s SEC Player of the Year status and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Mavericks.
7. Memphis Grizzlies: Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan)
- Why it matters: Lendeborg, a forward, offers versatility and NBA readiness. His performance in the Sweet 16 showcases his potential.
- Commentary: A detail that I find especially interesting is Lendeborg's ability to adapt to different roles. His transfer from UAB to Michigan shows his versatility.
8. Atlanta Hawks (via Pelicans): Keaton Wagler (Illinois)
- Why it matters: Wagler, a wing, is a 3-point shooter and a cerebral player. His role in Illinois' Sweet 16 run is notable.
- Commentary: What this really suggests is that Wagler's versatility and shooting ability make him a strong pick for the Hawks.
9. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries (Arizona)
- Why it matters: Burries, a guard, has displayed talent and productivity in March Madness.
- Commentary: Personally, I think Burries' ability to defend, relocate, and make 3-pointers off the dribble makes him a valuable asset for the Bucks.
10. Chicago Bulls: Mikel Brown Jr. (Louisville)
- Why it matters: Brown Jr., a guard, has deep shooting range and was among the freshmen leaders in 3-pointers.
- Commentary: This raises a deeper question: Brown Jr.'s performance and shooting ability make him a strong pick for the Bulls.
11. Golden State Warriors: Labaron Philon (Alabama)
- Why it matters: Philon, a guard, has improved his 3-point shooting and is a reliable backcourt player.
- Commentary: What many people don't realize is that Philon's injury issues and improved shooting make him a potential fit for the Warriors.
12. Portland Trail Blazers: Koa Peat (Arizona)
- Why it matters: Peat, a forward, is versatile and plays at a fast pace, fitting the Blazers' style.
- Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Peat's versatility and playmaking ability make him a strong pick for the Blazers.
13. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers): Hannes Steinbach (Washington)
- Why it matters: Steinbach, a big man, is an instinctive rebounder and a smart basketball player.
- Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Steinbach's ability to finish pick-and-roll plays and his performance in the FIBA U19 World Cup.
14. Charlotte Hornets: Nate Ament (Tennessee)
- Why it matters: Ament, a wing, has shown improvement and versatility.
- Commentary: What this really suggests is that Ament's potential and versatility make him a strong pick for the Hornets.
15. Memphis Grizzlies (via Magic): Joshua Jefferson (Iowa State)
- Why it matters: Jefferson, a forward, meets Memphis' draft criteria and has shown impact in the Sweet 16.
- Commentary: A detail that I find especially interesting is Jefferson's ability to adapt and his impact on Iowa State's run.
16. Miami Heat: Cameron Carr (Baylor)
- Why it matters: Carr, a wing, improved his draft stock with athleticism and shooting.
- Commentary: In my opinion, Carr's ability to improve and his performance in March Madness make him a strong pick for the Heat.
17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via 76ers): Karim López (International)
- Why it matters: López, a forward, is physically gifted and has shown potential in the NBL.
- Commentary: What this really suggests is that López's physical gifts and potential make him a draft-and-stash player for the Thunder.
18. Charlotte Hornets (via Suns): Jayden Quaintance (Kentucky)
- Why it matters: Quaintance, a big man, has shown flashes of talent despite injury concerns.
- Commentary: A detail that I find especially interesting is Quaintance's defensive potential and his ability to help the Hornets.
19. Toronto Raptors: Bennett Stirtz (Iowa)
- Why it matters: Stirtz, a guard, has created his own shots and can finish plays.
- Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Stirtz's ability to adapt and his performance in March Madness make him a strong pick for the Raptors.
20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Thomas Haugh (Florida)
- Why it matters: Haugh, a wing, has a high motor and can serve as a glue guy.
- Commentary: In my opinion, Haugh's motor and versatility make him a strong pick for the Spurs.
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets): Aday Mara (Michigan)
- Why it matters: Mara, a big man, is a rim protector and a good passer.
- Commentary: What this really suggests is that Mara's rim protection and passing ability make him a strong pick for the 76ers.
22. Atlanta Hawks (via Cavaliers): Patrick Ngongba II (Duke)
- Why it matters: Ngongba II, a big man, is an above-average passer and a versatile scorer.
- Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Ngongba II's passing ability and his impact on Duke's Sweet 16 run.
23. Detroit Pistons (via Timberwolves): Christian Anderson (Texas Tech)
- Why it matters: Anderson, a guard, has improved his 3-point shooting and assists.
- Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Anderson's improvement and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Pistons.
24. Denver Nuggets: Dailyn Swain (Texas)
- Why it matters: Swain, a wing, is versatile and efficient in isolation.
- Commentary: In my opinion, Swain's versatility and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Nuggets.
25. Los Angeles Lakers: Morez Johnson Jr. (Michigan)
- Why it matters: Johnson Jr., a big man, is a two-way player with a trustworthy defense.
- Commentary: What many people don't realize is that Johnson Jr.'s shooting and defensive skills make him a strong pick for the Lakers.
26. New York Knicks: Allen Graves (Santa Clara)
- Why it matters: Graves, a forward, was nearly a March Madness hero with his scoring and rebounding.
- Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Graves' impact and potential as a rookie.
27. Boston Celtics: Chris Cenac Jr. (Houston)
- Why it matters: Cenac Jr., a big man, has shown scoring ability and rebounding.
- Commentary: If you take a step back and think about it, Cenac Jr.'s potential and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Celtics.
28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Pistons): Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt)
- Why it matters: Tanner, a guard, has contributed on both sides of the floor.
- Commentary: In my opinion, Tanner's versatility and scoring ability make him a strong pick for the Timberwolves.
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Spurs): Braylon Mullins (Connecticut)
- Why it matters: Mullins, a wing, is a useful off-ball threat.
- Commentary: What this really suggests is that Mullins' off-ball threat and shooting ability make him a strong pick for the Cavaliers.
30. Dallas Mavericks (via Thunder): Amari Allen (Alabama)
- Why it matters: Allen, a wing, is a good connective player with a winning mentality.
- Commentary: One thing that immediately stands out is Allen's winning mentality and scoring ability.