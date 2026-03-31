NBA All-Star Game 2026: The Top 6 Snubs and Why They Deserved a Spot (2026)

The rosters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game have been finalized, but the selection process has stirred quite a bit of confusion. This year's event introduces a unique format featuring a USA versus The World setup, with three teams consisting of eight players each, engaging in 12-minute matchups. Throughout the tournament, each team—two from the United States and one representing the rest of the world—will compete against one another. The top two performing teams will then move on to compete in the championship game, with point differential serving as the tiebreaker during pool play.
Feeling overwhelmed yet? It certainly makes one nostalgic for the simpler East versus West days. However, the recent decline in interest and excitement surrounding the All-Star Game prompted organizers to completely reinvent the format in an attempt to regain fans' attention and avoid negative publicity.
As it stands, the rosters are locked in place—at least until Commissioner Adam Silver may need to name a replacement due to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury. With only 24 spots available for this prestigious event, some deserving players inevitably miss out on the opportunity to shine. Let's take a look at the six players who made a compelling case for inclusion this year but ultimately did not receive a selection, ranked by the strength of their arguments.
Julius Randle, Forward, Minnesota Timberwolves: I considered both Brandon Ingram and Lauri Markkanen for this spot, but ultimately, Randle stood out as the most deserving candidate. The Timberwolves are entering the week with a strong record of 31-10, and Randle is having an impressive season, averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, boasting a true shooting percentage of 60.1%. Although his three-point shooting hasn’t quite hit the mark at just 33.5%, he’s enjoying one of his best years in terms of playmaking, evidenced by his 24% assist rate. Currently, he ranks in the 91st percentile for Estimated Plus-Minus (EPM). While he may not have earned an All-Star selection this time around, he certainly deserves recognition for another outstanding season.
James Harden, Guard, Los Angeles Clippers: At 36 years old, Harden continues to demonstrate remarkable skill on the court, averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game for a Clippers team that has recently found its stride. His scoring efficiency remains impressive, with a true shooting percentage of 60%. Harden is taking the fourth-highest number of three-pointers per 100 possessions in his career (12.5) and hitting them at a solid 35% rate, while also ranking among the league's top playmakers with a 35.9% assist rate, placing him in the 97th percentile. Had the Clippers not started the season so poorly, he might have secured a spot on the All-Star roster.
Joel Embiid, Center, Philadelphia 76ers: Embiid has shown a remarkable resurgence in performance over the past month, placing the 76ers as dark horse contenders in the Eastern Conference. Despite only participating in 28 games this season, he’s averaging 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists with a true shooting percentage of 60%. While he may not have returned to the peak form that once made him a top-3 player globally, his ability to reach "All-Star snub" status again is impressive, considering how he struggled last year. As Embiid approaches his 32nd birthday in March, we can hope to see more All-Star appearances in his future.
Alperen Sengun, Center, Houston Rockets: Sengun put forth a strong argument for being selected ahead of Chet Holmgren. Averaging 20.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, with a true shooting rate of 55.4%, he has become a vital asset for the Rockets. While his scoring efficiency may need improvement, his contributions to the team are multifaceted: he anchors the defense, acts as a playmaking hub, and aggressively pursues rebounds on every possession. At just 23 years old, Sengun is sure to have many more opportunities for All-Star selections in the future.
Kawhi Leonard, Forward, Los Angeles Clippers: Leonard was expected to play a secondary role at the All-Star event, especially with the Clippers hosting and the lingering controversy surrounding his summer cap circumvention scandal. Surprisingly, he has performed at an All-Star level this year following a rocky start. Leonard is averaging 27.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, accompanied by an impressive true shooting percentage of 62.8%. He remains a dominant scorer, particularly from mid-range, and consistently sinks open three-pointers at a rate of 39.5%. In my opinion, he should have been selected over LeBron James, as his performance throughout the season has been superior.
Michael Porter Jr., Forward, Brooklyn Nets: After his offseason trade from the Denver Nuggets to the Brooklyn Nets, Porter Jr. has transitioned from a supporting role to a leading scorer. Regrettably, the Nets’ disappointing performance this season cost him a well-deserved All-Star position. Porter Jr. is currently averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, all while achieving a true shooting percentage of 61.8%. Under Jordi Fernandez’s system, he has thrived with increased off-ball movement, positioning him as a primary scoring option. Shooting 40% on nearly ten three-point attempts per game, he arguably should have taken Norm Powell's spot on the roster.