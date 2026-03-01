NBA 2026: Sengun Shines as Rockets Beat Pacers 118-114 | Full Game Highlights (2026)

Imagine a thrilling NBA showdown where a team, down two key players, defies all odds to secure a hard-fought victory. That’s exactly what happened when the Houston Rockets outlasted the Indiana Pacers 118-114 on February 2, 2026. But here's where it gets controversial: without All-Star forward Kevin Durant, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle after an unusual mishap involving a fan’s foot, the Rockets leaned heavily on Alperen Sengun. And this is the part most people miss—Sengun didn’t just step up; he exploded for a season-high 39 points, proving he’s more than capable of carrying the load. Jabari Smith Jr. chipped in 19 points, but it was Sengun’s 13-of-25 shooting and clutch 8-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal. This win marked Houston’s third straight victory, their fifth in six games, and their third consecutive road win—no small feat for a team missing both Durant and center Steven Adams, who’s out for the season with an ankle injury.

The Pacers, led by All-Star forward Pascal Siakam’s 27 points and Bennedict Mathurin’s 25, fought valiantly. They erased a 12-point deficit in the third quarter and even took the lead briefly. But despite their efforts, they couldn’t extend their winning streak to three games. The game’s turning point? A replay review that nullified Siakam’s potential buzzer-beating 3-pointer at halftime, leaving Indiana trailing 63-56. From there, Houston’s resilience shone, especially during a late 12-2 run fueled by Sengun’s free throws.

Here’s the bold question: Can the Rockets sustain this momentum without Durant and Adams long-term, or was this just a one-off heroics from Sengun? And what does this mean for the Pacers, who showed grit but fell short? Let’s debate in the comments—do you think Houston’s success is sustainable, or is this a temporary high? One thing’s for sure: this game was a testament to the unpredictability and drama of the NBA.

Looking ahead, the Rockets return home to face Boston on Wednesday, while the Pacers host Utah on Tuesday. Will Houston keep the magic alive, or will reality set in? Only time will tell.