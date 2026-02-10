Natural Gas Prices: RBC Strategist's Outlook and Market Analysis (2026)

Imagine natural gas prices soaring like a skier racing down a steep slope—exciting, unpredictable, and full of twists and turns. That’s exactly what RBC Capital Markets strategist Christopher Louney is observing right now, and it’s a story that’s far from over. In his recent update, Natural Gas Strategy Quick Take: On The Ski Jump, Louney highlights a dramatic turnaround in the market. Just a week ago, prices were slumping as low as $3.10/MMBtu, but a sudden drop in production, stable LNG feedgas volumes, and a powerful cold front sweeping across the U.S. have sent prices skyrocketing to around $4.85/MMBtu—a 24% surge. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can these gains last, or is this just a temporary spike? Louney believes prices will hold steady during this cold snap, which extends into February, but he’s not convinced this will fundamentally change the outlook for the rest of the year. Why? Because natural gas is notoriously seasonal, and once the cold front passes, prices are likely to dip again before potentially rebounding later in the year. His prediction? Prices will mostly hover between $3.49 and $4.85/MMBtu—lower than what many analysts expect. And this is the part most people miss: While the market was caught off guard by this surge, the real question is whether investors are overestimating the long-term potential of natural gas.

Shifting gears to energy infrastructure, Scotiabank strategist Robert Hope is eyeing Q4/25 profit reports with a preference for natural gas-focused companies. Despite headwinds like marketing margins and power pricing, he sees year-over-year growth driven by new assets and strong utilization. His top picks? ALA-T, AQN-N, BIP-N, CPX-T, KEY-T, and TRP-T. But here’s a thought-provoking question: With natural gas prices so volatile, are these companies truly a safe bet, or are investors overlooking potential risks?

Meanwhile, Scotiabank’s Hugo Ste-Marie reveals that fund managers remain bullish on equities but are diversifying into emerging markets, Canada, and EAFE at the expense of U.S. stocks. Interestingly, resource-oriented sectors are topping their lists, while technology has fallen out of favor. But here’s the controversial take: Ste-Marie isn’t convinced energy will outperform long-term, given subdued demand and high supply. Instead, he’s keeping an eye on Canadian Industrials and Real Estate, which could see a resurgence due to cheap valuations and rising M&A activity. Could this be the contrarian play of the year?

To wrap things up, let’s leave you with a chilling quote from 1984: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” In today’s market, are we seeing the evidence clearly, or are we being led astray? What’s your take? Do you think natural gas prices will sustain their current highs, or is this just a fleeting moment? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a debate!

