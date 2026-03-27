As tensions escalate, NATO scrambles fighter jets in response to Putin's deadly hypersonic missile strikes on Ukraine. The strikes, which targeted a major coal-fired power station and key rail and energy hub, prompted NATO to take action. Hours before the start of peace talks in Geneva, Vladimir Putin unleashed a horrifying missile barrage, indicating his lack of interest in ending the war. Russia deployed its Tu-95MS strategic bombers, while NATO formed a secret F-16 squadron of experienced pilots to defend the Ukrainian sky. Despite the scale of the strikes, Donald Trump put pressure on Volodymyr Zelensky to make concessions. Putin's team, led by a hardline Ukraine-hating historian, made a nine-hour flight to Geneva due to Western restrictions. A series of overnight attacks on Russia saw a crucial supplier to its military forces destroyed, while explosions rocked the city of Izhevsk. Volodymyr Zelensky's forces were also accused of a long-distance strike on a chemical plant in the Perm region, which manufactures components for explosives and weapons used in the war. The situation remains tense, with NATO's response and the impact of the strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure and people in the spotlight.
NATO Jets vs. Putin's Hypersonic Missiles: Ukraine War Escalates (2026)
References
- https://www.express.co.uk/showbiz/tv-radio/2173728/gb-news-halted-breaking-donald-trump
- https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-nato-fighter-jets-scrambled-36733184
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0q3747jvnwo
- https://www.politico.eu/article/trump-says-hes-sending-hospital-ship-to-greenland/
- https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2026/feb/22/south-of-france-blue-lagoon-etang-de-thau
- https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/bomb-threat-paris-major-landmarks-36757888
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