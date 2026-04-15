Nationwide Cheese Recall Upgraded to Highest Danger Level Due to Listeria (2026)

The FDA's Cheese Recall: A National Health Concern

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently issued a critical alert regarding a nationwide cheese recall, upgrading it to its highest danger level. This decision was made after the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria, in multiple cheese products.

A Serious Health Risk

Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe illness, particularly among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, older adults, young children, and those with weakened immune systems. The disease it produces is commonly known as listeria, which can lead to serious health complications and even death.

The Recall Details

The recall was initiated by The Ambriola Company on November 25, 2025, after routine testing found traces of Listeria monocytogenes in cheese samples produced at their New Jersey facility. The FDA's updated enforcement report, released on January 6, reclassified the recall as Class I, indicating a high risk to public health.

Impact and Symptoms

Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, the infection can be life-threatening for the elderly, young, and pregnant, potentially causing death and miscarriage.

Recalled Products

The recall affects various cheese products, including:

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano in 4-ounce and 8-ounce plastic cups with lids (12 units per case).

Boar's Head Grated Pecorino Romano in 6-ounce plastic cups with lids (12 units per case).

Member's Mark (Sam's Club) Pecorino Romano Grated in 1.5-pound plastic bags (12 units per case).

Boar's Head Pecorino Romano Grated in 5-pound plastic bags.

Ambriola Piccante Grated Pecorino Romano in 5- and 10-pound plastic bags.

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano in 8-ounce plastic cups with lids (48 units per case).

The affected products have specific lot numbers and are being recalled in varying quantities.

Prevention and Awareness

The FDA emphasizes the importance of consumer awareness and immediate action if any of these products are found in homes or stores. It is crucial to follow the recall instructions and dispose of or return the affected products to ensure public safety.

This recall serves as a reminder of the critical role of food safety regulations and the need for vigilant monitoring to protect public health.