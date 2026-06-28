Nationals Sign Miles Mikolas: What It Means for the Team (2026)

The Washington Nationals are making a bold move to bolster their pitching staff! They are signing veteran pitcher Miles Mikolas, a seasoned right-hander with an impressive yet controversial past.

A Veteran's Journey: Mikolas, 37, has had a fascinating career arc. After starting with the Padres and Rangers, he ventured to Japan, dominating the NPB with the Yomiuri Giants for three years. But here's where it gets intriguing: upon his return to the MLB with the Cardinals, he became a workhorse, starting 32 games in each of his first two seasons. However, injuries struck, keeping him off the field for most of 2020-2021. Since then, he's been remarkably consistent, starting over 30 games each year, including a league-leading 35 starts in 2023. This consistency is rare, especially for a pitcher of his age.

The Numbers Game: While his durability is impressive, there's a catch. Mikolas's performance has been on a downward trend. In 2025, his ERA and SIERA were both above 4.80, and his strikeout rate plummeted to a career-low. But here's the controversial part: despite these numbers, he still pitched over 150 innings, a feat only matched by a few pitchers. And this is the part most people miss—while his raw stuff may not be as impressive as it once was, his ability to eat innings and provide stability is invaluable.

The Nationals, with a young and injury-prone rotation, desperately needed a reliable arm. Mikolas, despite his declining metrics, offers a proven track record of durability and experience. He will provide a much-needed anchor for a rotation in need of stability.

This signing is a calculated risk, sparking debates among fans and analysts. Will Mikolas defy his age and stuff metrics to deliver another solid season? Or will his performance continue to decline? The Nationals are betting on the former, but only time will tell. What's your take on this move? Is Mikolas the missing piece for the Nationals' rotation, or is this a risky gamble?