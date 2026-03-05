Nationals Leave MASN: MLB Takes Over Broadcasting! (2026)

In a significant shift for fans and followers of the Washington Nationals, the team has officially announced its departure from the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), marking a pivotal change in how local broadcasts will be handled. Starting now, Major League Baseball will take over the in-market distribution of games through their MLB.tv streaming service, as well as through future partnerships with cable and satellite providers that have yet to be disclosed. This news has been covered extensively by journalists such as Chelsea Janes from The Washington Post and Mark Zuckerman from MASNsports.com.

Mark Lerner, the owner of the Nationals, expressed optimism about this new direction in a press release, stating, “Today’s announcement represents a new chapter for Washington Nationals baseball.” He emphasized that teaming up with MLB will open up numerous opportunities, which are expected to enhance the viewing experience significantly. These enhancements include advanced technological features, closer collaboration with broadcasters, and increased avenues for corporate sponsorship, all of which aim to elevate the overall quality of broadcasts for fans.

This decision comes after a long and complicated history with MASN, a network that has been co-owned by both the Nationals and the Baltimore Orioles since the Nationals made their move to Washington D.C. in 2005. Over these two decades, the relationship was fraught with tension, primarily revolving around disputes concerning rights fees—financial arrangements that became increasingly contentious. The Orioles held a controlling interest in MASN, a stipulation tied to the Nationals' relocation into their territory. These financial disagreements led to arbitration, creating uncertainty that reportedly hindered the Lerner family’s attempts to sell the Nationals in 2022. Additionally, the friction between the two teams prevented any player trades, showcasing just how deep the rift ran.

However, a turning point occurred when David Rubenstein acquired the Orioles from the Angelos family two years later, paving the way for renewed negotiations. By March of last year, the two teams reached a resolution regarding past disputes and set the rights fees for the 2025 season. Notably, this agreement included a provision allowing the Nationals to seek alternative broadcasting arrangements starting in 2026.

This transition also reflects a broader trend within Major League Baseball, where traditional regional sports networks (RSNs) are facing declining viability. With the Nationals becoming the seventh team to shift their broadcasting strategy directly to MLB, they join others such as the Diamondbacks, Padres, Twins, Guardians, Rockies, and Mariners, all of whom made similar moves due to their previous providers failing to uphold contractual commitments.

The situation is exacerbated by the troubles faced by Main Street Sports, the company responsible for operating several RSNs, including those associated with FanDuel Sports (previously Bally Sports). Recently, Main Street missed payments to teams like the Marlins and Cardinals, prompting all nine teams under contract with them to terminate those agreements. As it stands, Main Street is actively seeking a buyer while warning that it may cease operations at the conclusion of the NBA and NHL seasons, leaving the involved MLB teams in a precarious situation. According to Evan Drellich from The Athletic, Main Street is attempting to renegotiate three-year deals with MLB clubs that could extend through 2028, potentially offering a hybrid model combining fixed fees with revenue sharing as a response to the ongoing trend of viewers moving away from cable subscriptions.