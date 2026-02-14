Nationals Claim Ken Waldichuk! Roster Shakeup with George Soriano DFA'd (2026)

In a move that has sparked both hope and debate among baseball fans, the Washington Nationals have claimed left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, while designating right-hander George Soriano for assignment. But here's where it gets intriguing: Waldichuk, once a highly touted prospect, has seen his career take a rollercoaster ride in recent years. At 28, he’s now looking for a fresh start, but can he reclaim his former promise? And this is the part most people miss: the Nationals’ rotation is in flux, making this a high-stakes gamble for both player and team.

Waldichuk’s journey is a tale of highs and lows. Once a key piece in the Frankie Montas trade between the Yankees and Athletics, he dominated the minors in 2021 and 2022, posting a 2.94 ERA across 205 innings with an impressive 35.3% strikeout rate. Baseball America even ranked him as Oakland’s #5 prospect heading into 2023. But his major league debut in 2023 was underwhelming, with a 5.36 ERA, and Tommy John surgery sidelined him for most of 2024 and 2025. His return last summer saw him struggle in Triple-A, where he posted an alarming 8.65 ERA in 51 innings. Despite this, teams like the Nationals still see potential in him—a controversial bet that divides opinions.

The Nationals’ rotation is far from settled, especially after trading MacKenzie Gore to the Rangers. Their projected starters—Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli, Foster Griffin, Brad Lord, Jake Irvin, and Mitchell Parker—are largely unproven. Waldichuk, who still has minor league options, could serve as depth in Triple-A while the Nats experiment with their young arms. But is this a wise investment, or are they clinging to past potential?

Meanwhile, George Soriano, 27, finds himself on the DFA carousel after a career spent mostly with the Marlins. Over the past three seasons, he’s posted a 5.95 ERA in 118 major league innings, though his minor league performance last year was stellar: a 2.32 ERA in 42 2/3 Triple-A innings with a 28.8% strikeout rate. Despite his lack of MLB success, teams remain intrigued, likely due to his recent minor league dominance. However, with no options remaining, his future is uncertain.

Here's the controversial question: Are the Nationals making a smart move by taking a chance on Waldichuk, or are they setting themselves up for disappointment? And what does Soriano's journey say about the risks of relying on minor league stats?