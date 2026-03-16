National Society of Film Critics Awards 2025: Winners and Highlights (2026)

Imagine a world where cinema triumphs over chaos, celebrating stories that ignite revolutions and forge unbreakable bonds—welcome to the heart-pounding drama of the 2025 National Society of Film Critics Awards! If you're a film enthusiast like me, you've probably been buzzing about which movies stood out in a year that felt like a rollercoaster for storytelling. But here's where it gets controversial: Are these awards truly reflecting the boldest voices in cinema, or are they echoing the same old Hollywood elite? Stick around as we dive into the winners, explore why these films resonated, and uncover the surprises that might just change how you view award season forever.

The National Society of Film Critics, often fondly called the NSFC, is a prestigious group of critics who shine a spotlight on cinematic excellence each year. In 2025, they crowned "One Battle After Another" as the Best Picture—a gripping tale that, as its title suggests, follows relentless conflicts and human resilience. This powerhouse film didn't just win big; it snagged four awards total, showcasing its depth and impact. Paul Thomas Anderson, the visionary director behind it, took home Best Director for his masterful storytelling that keeps viewers on the edge. And let's not forget the stellar supporting performances: Teyana Taylor earned Best Supporting Actress for her emotive portrayal that added layers of intensity, while Benicio del Toro claimed Best Supporting Actor for a role that was equal parts haunting and unforgettable.

Now, and this is the part most people miss, Leonardo DiCaprio, the charismatic star of "One Battle After Another," was surprisingly overlooked in the Best Actor race. Instead, that honor went to Ethan Hawke for his nuanced depiction of Lorenz Hart in Richard Linklater's "Blue Moon," a biographical drama exploring the life of a legendary songwriter. The runners-up for Best Actor were Wagner Moura, bringing charisma to the espionage thriller "The Secret Agent," and Michael B. Jordan, delivering raw emotion in the crime saga "Sinners." It's intriguing, isn't it? Does this reflect a shift towards diverse storytelling, or is it a nod to under-the-radar performances that deserve more spotlight?

Moving beyond the English-language spotlight, "The Secret Agent" and "Sinners" scooped up major honors too. "The Secret Agent" was hailed as the Best Film Not in the English Language, praised for its intricate plot that delves into international intrigue—think high-stakes espionage with moral dilemmas that linger long after the credits roll. "Sinners," on the other hand, dominated Best Cinematography, where Autumn Durald Arkapaw's work captured the film's gritty urban landscapes in breathtaking detail, turning ordinary scenes into visual poetry. Other notable winners included the thought-provoking documentary "My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow," which examines resilience in the face of oppression, the politically charged "It Was Just an Accident," and the intimate drama "Familiar Touch," each pushing boundaries and sparking conversations about society.

As NSFC Chair Justin Chang eloquently put it, "This was a great year for movies and—as we're hardly the only critics’ group to acknowledge—an especially resonant one for movies about revolution and solidarity. Following a difficult year for journalism and filmmaking, it’s thrilling to salute ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘The Secret Agent,’ ‘It Was Just an Accident,’ ‘My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow’ and ‘Sinners,’ and all the other brilliant films represented among our winners and runners-up." His words highlight how these films aren't just entertainment; they're mirrors to our turbulent times, encouraging us to question power, identity, and collective action.

But here's where it gets controversial again: In a cinematic landscape dominated by big-budget blockbusters, are these awards championing the right kind of innovation, or are they sidelining mainstream hits that connect with millions? For beginners diving into film awards, remember that groups like the NSFC focus on critical acclaim and artistic merit rather than box office success—it's like comparing a gourmet dish to fast food; both have their place, but one invites deeper reflection.

Let's break down the full list of winners and runners-up to give you the complete picture:

Best Picture: “One Battle After Another” Runners-up: “Sinners,” “The Secret Agent”

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson for “One Battle After Another” Runners-up: Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just an Accident,” Richard Linklater for “Blue Moon” and “Nouvelle Vague”

Best Actress: Kathleen Chalfant for “Familiar Touch” Runners-up: Rose Byrne for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Renate Reinsve for “Sentimental Value”

Best Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor for “One Battle After Another” See Also Mickey Rourke Begs Fans for Rent Money: From Hollywood Star to Financial Crisis Runners-up: Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas for “Sentimental Value,” Wunmi Mosaku for “Sinners”

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke for “Blue Moon” Runners-up: Wagner Moura for “The Secret Agent,” Michael B. Jordan for “Sinners”

Best Supporting Actor: Benicio del Toro for “One Battle After Another” Runners-up: Delroy Lindo for “Sinners,” Stellan Skarsgård for “Sentimental Value”

Best Screenplay: Jafar Panahi for “It Was Just an Accident” Runners-up: Robert Kaplow for “Blue Moon,” Kleber Mendoça Filho for “The Secret Agent”

Best Film Not in the English Language: “The Secret Agent” Runners-up: “It Was Just an Accident,” “Sentimental Value”

Best Nonfiction Film: “My Undesirable Friends: Part I — Last Air in Moscow” Runners-up: “The Perfect Neighbor,” “Orwell: 2+2=5”

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw for “Sinners” Runners-up: Aldolpho Veloso for “Train Dreams,” Michael Bauman for “One Battle After Another”

Best Experimental Film: “Morning Circle” by Basma al-Sharif

Special Award For a Film Awaiting U.S. Distribution: “Landmarks” by Lucrecia Martel

Film Heritage Awards: Cinema Tropical, recognized for its dedication to bringing Latin American cinema to U.S. audiences through distribution, programming, and promotion—imagine it as a bridge connecting cultures via film. The Film Desk, applauded for releasing global films on 35mm prints and home video, plus publishing insightful books that deepen our understanding of cinema history. Ken and Flo Jacobs, celebrated as pivotal figures in American avant-garde cinema, with their shared vision shaping experimental filmmaking like a guiding star for innovators.



There you have it—a snapshot of 2025's cinematic gems that challenge us to think bigger. But what do you think? Do these awards capture the essence of true artistic revolution, or should they prioritize films that resonate with everyday audiences? Is Leonardo DiCaprio's snub a fair call, or a missed opportunity? Share your thoughts in the comments—let's debate the future of film recognition together!